John Cena’s Peacemaker trailer gives the Suicide Squad member another mission

Peacemaker’s back with a bald eagle in new HBO Max series 

By Austen Goslin

Peacemaker is no longer with the Suicide Squad, but that doesn’t mean his mission has changed much in the new trailer for his self-titled show for HBO Max. This time, Peacemaker, once again played by John Cena, teams up with a different cast of misfits to kill targets in the name of the United States government.

The new trailer introduces us to a few of the most important people in Peacemaker’s life and new mission, including his father (Robert Patrick), a costumed character named Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and a team of very odd agents played by Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Along with his new team, Peacemaker also has a new mission that includes murdering men, women, and children to keep America’s peace, which he’s not too sure how to feel about.

Of course, alongside this moral quandaries, the trailer is also full of gunshots, explosions, action, and a bald eagle that appears to be Peacemaker’s new partner. Peacemaker is created and written by James Gunn (Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy) and the trailer’s full of his unmistakable humor. Gunn also directed five of the show’s eight episodes.

Peacemaker will stream on HBO Max starting on Jan. 13, 2022.

