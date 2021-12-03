PowerWash Simulator’s new online co-op play adds positive peer pressure

If you’ve ever wanted to get your friend group of, let’s say, five other people together to powerwash some houses, but were constrained by the real life hurdles like “man, all my friends live out of state” or “ah, none of us are homeowners and thus cannot actually physically powerwash a home” — well, your time has come. A new update to PowerWash Simulator — the game that simulates powerwashing — brings online co-op play, for up to six players, to the PC game.

True to the chill spirit of PowerWash Simulator, the multiplayer mode is designed for working together to complete jobs in Career Mode, or splashing around in Free Play. Washing things with the bros ... what a treat!

The update also comes with new Career Mode jobs, including the Mayor’s Monster Truck and a Ferris Wheel, along with new cosmetics and a whole-new powerful washer class called the Professional Duty Washer.

PowerWash Simulator is available on Steam Early Access. It costs $19.99.