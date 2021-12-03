 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PowerWash Simulator’s new online co-op play adds positive peer pressure

New, 1 comment

Wash with your homies

By Petrana Radulovic

If you’ve ever wanted to get your friend group of, let’s say, five other people together to powerwash some houses, but were constrained by the real life hurdles like “man, all my friends live out of state” or “ah, none of us are homeowners and thus cannot actually physically powerwash a home” — well, your time has come. A new update to PowerWash Simulator — the game that simulates powerwashing — brings online co-op play, for up to six players, to the PC game.

True to the chill spirit of PowerWash Simulator, the multiplayer mode is designed for working together to complete jobs in Career Mode, or splashing around in Free Play. Washing things with the bros ... what a treat!

The update also comes with new Career Mode jobs, including the Mayor’s Monster Truck and a Ferris Wheel, along with new cosmetics and a whole-new powerful washer class called the Professional Duty Washer.

PowerWash Simulator is available on Steam Early Access. It costs $19.99.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Quake just got an official Horde Mode, in the year 2021

By Ana Diaz

This Arcane character could make a surprise reappearance in season 2

By Cass Marshall

So Leatherface is just some guy in Netflix’s new Texas Chainsaw Massacre

By David Grossman
4 comments / new

Solar Ash and The Pathless are defining a new kind of open-world game

By Matt Leone

Filed under:

‘The little Banshee driver’: A 10-year-old girl’s quest for kills in Halo 2 on Xbox Live

By Skye McEowen

New D&D sourcebook wants you to stop pondering your orb and smooch some other wizards

By Charlie Hall
2 comments / new