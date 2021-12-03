New Spider-Man: No Way Home posters reveal full look at 3 iconic villains

The newest Spider-Man movie not only brings back Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but also villains from across Spider-Man movies past and present.

Three new posters reveal detailed looks at three of the iconic villains returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. There’s been some speculation, based on previously released posters, on which costumes they’d be sporting in No Way Home, and but it seems that Willem Dafoe’s classic Green Goblin from Spider-Man (2002) will definitely be back.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 fans may be dismayed that Jamie Foxx’s Electro is not a vibrant, electric-eel blue (with the exception of his arc reactor), but you win some, you lose some!

.@iamjamiefoxx returns as Electro in #SpiderManNoWayHome

Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock in #SpiderManNoWayHome

Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin in #SpiderManNoWayHome

Spider-Man: No Way Home kicks off when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange for a favor: He wants the world to forget he’s Spider-Man, after J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) revealed Peter’s secret identity on his web show. Strange complies, but somehow rips open the multiverse and villains from across previous Spider-Man movies all flood to battle the webslinger, as is their fate. This includes Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, plus, at the very least, Sandman and the Lizard.

While there has been massive speculation about previous Peter Parkers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning for the MCU multiverse crossover, there hasn’t been any official confirmation. In fact, Garfield has repeatedly denied that his version of Spider-Man appears in the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.