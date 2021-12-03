 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Halo Infinite getting new multiplayer playlists, including SWAT and Slayer

343 announced plans to bring more modes to Infinite

By Ana Diaz
Artwork of four Spartans from Halo Infinite multiplayer Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

It’s been less than a month since the release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, but since then, developer 343 Industries has been taking community feedback into consideration as the team plans future changes to the game. That includes a shake-up of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer playlists.

On Twitter, 343 community manager John Junyszek illuminated plans for the game, saying that the studio is working on adding Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists “before the end of the year.” They won’t be ready for Halo Infinite’s official launch on Dec. 8, in other words.

Junyszek also said that developers developers plan to add a Social Slayer playlist, but that won’t arrive in Halo Infinite until “after the holidays.”

It’s a big change, because players can’t select a playlist to play a single game mode in the current version of Halo Infinite. Instead, players are dropped into a selection of random game modes — so if you want to stick to deathmatch or avoid objective-based missions, you’re out of luck.

This isn’t the first change 343 has implemented after player feedback. Before this announcement, players also voiced concerns about Halo Infinite’s battle pass progression. In response, 343 announced that players would be able to get experience for playing a certain number of matches each day.

