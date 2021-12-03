Halo Infinite getting new multiplayer playlists, including SWAT and Slayer

It’s been less than a month since the release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, but since then, developer 343 Industries has been taking community feedback into consideration as the team plans future changes to the game. That includes a shake-up of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer playlists.

On Twitter, 343 community manager John Junyszek illuminated plans for the game, saying that the studio is working on adding Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists “before the end of the year.” They won’t be ready for Halo Infinite’s official launch on Dec. 8, in other words.

Let's talk about Halo Infinite playlists!

We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

Junyszek also said that developers developers plan to add a Social Slayer playlist, but that won’t arrive in Halo Infinite until “after the holidays.”

A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works (we see this request the most), but we won't be able to get that one ready until after the holidays. We hope you can understand and enjoy the ones that make it in before the team takes a well-deserved break! — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

It’s a big change, because players can’t select a playlist to play a single game mode in the current version of Halo Infinite. Instead, players are dropped into a selection of random game modes — so if you want to stick to deathmatch or avoid objective-based missions, you’re out of luck.

This isn’t the first change 343 has implemented after player feedback. Before this announcement, players also voiced concerns about Halo Infinite’s battle pass progression. In response, 343 announced that players would be able to get experience for playing a certain number of matches each day.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, which is free, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. The full game, including its campaign, launches next week.