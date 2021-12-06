BattleSage redefines the concept of ‘fast travel’

Sometimes the smallest of teams can make the grandest of worlds. Tovenaar Games is only two people, but in their game, BattleSage, you’ll zoom through its stunning world at a dizzying pace. The style is reminiscent of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the animation style of Studio Ghibli. In BattleSage, you’ll get fly through the skies alongside giant air blimps and the rest of its magical world.

We have soaring sages and more in Cool WIP, Polygon’s weekly roundup of eye-catching clips, and screenshots of works in progress. Each week, the Polygon staff scours the internet for the most interesting games still under construction, to give you a sampler of the coolest up-and-coming projects.

This week we also have a level designer that speed runs game development itself, a game with graphics inspired by children’s books, a witchy farming sim, and a foreboding forest beast, to top it all off.

Battle sage takes your adventure to the skies

Tovenaar Games’ BattleSage is like if you put a jetpack on Link in Breath of the Wild. A clip from one of the developers shows the main character running around the environment, bursting and dashing through the world — and even taking to the sky. It sure looks like a convenient way to get around! The game is in its earlier stages of development, but you can check the team’s work on the studio’s Twitter account.

A level designer sees what he can make in a half hour

Oliver William Walker is a level designer who runs a series on TikTok where he makes a level in 30 minutes or less. Making any video game is a time and labor intensive process. So it’s interesting to see just what’s possible in such a short period of time. In this TikTok, we see him make a glowing red world inspired by a looming giant. It’s moody, atmospheric, and fun to see what a level looks like from the developer’s perspective. You can check out the full series, and his other work on his TikTok account.

Children’s illustrations come to life in this puzzle game

How to Say Goodbye is a puzzle game where you rearrange objects in order to let ghosts depart to another world. A GIF posted by one of the developers shows one of its whimsical levels — which is designed with hues of pink and purple, and looks like an assortment of random food items on a table. (I just love to watch the animation of the little ghosts wiggling under the objects.) The game is being made by Florian Veltman, Baptiste Portefaix, and ARTE France and is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022.

A witchy farming sim

Kitori Academy is a farming sim where you grow crops for potions. The developers at Cubenary posted a clip of a new character: a frog that also happens to be a headmaster. From what the developers have shown, it’s a bright, colorful game with cartoonish elements fit for its magical world. The game is early in development, so there’s no release date but you can follow updates on the game’s Steam page.

Have you met Mr Hopinkson yet, the academy headmaster ? pic.twitter.com/zCrWHXuR6a — Kitori Academy (@KitoriAcademy) October 21, 2021

A cursed beast saunters through the brush

This developer captures a mystical moment in this WIP called We Kill Monsters. In one clip, we see a crouching character quietly observe a strange beast in the woods. The large creature looks like a demonic stag, but also looks peaceful as it slowly walks through the woods. If you’re interested in seeing more, Glass Revolver has plenty of other clips showing off gameplay on their Twitter account.