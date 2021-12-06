Marvel confirms Shang-Chi 2 is in the works

It should come as little surprise that Marvel Studios is making a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, given the film’s critical and commercial success — and the promise of Shang-Chi entering the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of the film. Marvel confirmed the news in a report on Deadline on Monday anyway: Director Destin Daniel Cretton will return to write and direct the Shang-Chi sequel.

But Cretton has even more planned for the MCU: The director also has an unannounced Disney Plus series in the works as part of a larger overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. That deal appears similar to one that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler inked with Marvel earlier this year, to develop a Disney Plus series set in Wakanda, in addition to directing next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a statement, Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Kevin Feige said that Cretton “has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Shang-Chi introduced plenty of exciting ideas to plumb from the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe (who wouldn’t want to see more of Tony Leung’s Xu Wenwu or Michelle Yeoh’s Jiang Nan kicking ass?). But Marvel did not share details about where the franchise will go in the future, or when Shang-Chi 2 will hit movie theaters.