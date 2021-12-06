Call of Duty’s season 1 content plans for Warzone, Vanguard laid out

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will get three new operators and five new weapons, and Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer begins with two new maps, according to a season 1 content roadmap Activision published on Monday.

The new season for both the free-to-play battle royale and Vanguard multiplayer begins on Dec. 8. (For Vanguard owners; stand-alone Warzone Pacific players get in on Dec. 9.) Updates preparing both games for the new season’s launch will roll out on Monday at 9 p.m. EST.

Vanguard’s two new maps are Paradise and Radar, the latter being a remastered version of Dome from 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. Caldera, teased and hyped for most of last month, is the new arena for the battle royale, joining the smaller, close-quarters combat Rebirth Island, which was introduced a year ago. The three Warzone Pacific operators begin with Francis “Kai” Lanakila, available through the season 1 Battle Pass. Players can unlock him immediately by purchasing the Battle Pass, which typically costs 1,000 COD Points (about $10).

The premium Battle Pass again has 100 tiers, and “you can earn plenty by just playing the game.” Premium buyers will also get Tier 0 access to a new skin for operator Arthur Kingsley, a season-long 10% XP bonus, and a “Battleprepped” skin for Operator Polina Petrova. The gas mask isn’t functional, but it does look badass.

Francis will be followed by new operator Lewis Howard (who will arrive before the end of 2021, Activision said) and Isabella (full name Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes, for the record). There’s also the entirely free Battle Pass System, where players can unlock three functional weapons (i.e., not skins), two new perks, and new equipment, all of that free.

The roadmap below, and the official Call of Duty blog post, has much more detail. The “last hours of Verdansk” send off for Warzone’s old battle royale map got started at 1 p.m. EST, and ends at midnight when servers go offline for maintenance and the season 1 update.