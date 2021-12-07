Destiny 2’s new patch is one of the game’s biggest ever

Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack is here, and it brings with it the biggest balance patch Destiny has ever seen. We’ve got major changes to Exotic weapons, a complete ability overhaul, and a bevy of new content.

With the famous Gjallarhorn returning to Destiny, a new dungeon, and a host of special crossover weapons from Bungie’s past, there’s a lot to go over before you dive into Tuesday’s update. Here’s a quick breakdown of the stuff you absolutely need to know.

If you’re looking for the full list of Bungie patch notes, keep scrolling down.

Gjallarhorn

The most famous weapon in the series, the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher was left behind in the original Destiny when players transitioned to the sequel in 2017. Over four years later it’s finally coming to Destiny 2 in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.

We don’t know how powerful it’ll be just yet, or what its perks look like. However, Bungie did tell us that it will be the Gjallarhorn that players remember, and the perfect easy-to-use Exotic for new players.

New dungeon

Also part of the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack (and how players will supposedly unlock the Gjallarhorn) is the new dungeon, Grasp of Avarice. A pirate themed dungeon, players will delve into the fabled Destiny loot cave and discover an expansive new activity inside.

This will be the fourth dungeon (mini-raids with only three players) we’ve seen in Destiny 2 with Shattered Throne, Pit of Heresy, and Prophecy coming before.

Bungie crossover weapons and armor

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Event isn’t just about new content, it’s also about celebrating Bungie’s legacy outside of Destiny. Old weapons — like the Claymore from Myth and the shotgun from Marathon — will also be rewards for players.

Bungie also revealed that certain Halo-themed weapons will appear in the pack, like a new sidearm based on Halo’s iconic Magnum, a Legendary Trace rifle, a Battle Rifle-inspired pulse rifle, and an Energy Sword equivalent.

There will also be some fan-favorite weapons returning from the original Destiny, such as the Eyasluna hand cannon.

Exotic buffs

On top of all the additions to the game, Bungie is reworking a host of Exotic weapons. Fan favorites like Sleeper Simulant and Whisper of the Worm are getting big buffs, while the relatively new Cryosthesia 77K is getting a complete overhaul. Other Exotics are getting small changes that promise to have a big impact, like the Arbalest linear fusion rifle getting an intrinsic anti-barrier perk.

Ability cooldown changes

One of the biggest changes coming to Destiny 2 with Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack is an overhaul to how ability cooldowns work. This is partially here to improve the state of abilities before Bungie starts transferring the Light subclasses to the Stasis system in The Witch Queen. But these changes will have major implications before that.

Every ability has seen cooldown tweaks, and Bungie will now be able to individually tune cooldowns of abilities and Supers. The power of the ability will directly reflect the ability’s availability. Utility Supers may have super short cooldowns in the new patch, where high damage Supers will take much longer to cooldown.

The above breakdown is just a fraction of the changes in this patch. Here’s the complete list of Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack changes:

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Currency rewards lockout at three, five, and seven wins no longer clear on ticket resets.

Added a playlist tooltip to indicate that Cross Play must be enabled to access Trials.

Trials passages now display a warning message if the player account owns a seven-win ticket.

Added Third Person Camera Restricted tooltip and load screen hint to Trials, Elimination, and Showdown.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Dead Cliffs map from loading correctly in Glory playlists.

Removed Anomaly and The Dead Cliffs from Momentum Control rotation.

Fixed missing string for Legendary Valor Triumph and corrected number of times that it requires reaching the Crucible Rank of “Legend.”

Crucible bounties for zone capture now apply to all Crucible modes.

Rusted Lands: Fixed an issue where dynamic objects, like barrels or bricks with physics and hive exploding objects, were missing from this map.

LOST SECTORS

Improvements:

Adjusted the music in Legend and Master Lost Sectors to scale as lives and time begin to run out.

The “Darkness Zone” tendrils and sound will now play when players run out of revives in Legend and Master Lost Sectors, and in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Players will now see a “No Revives Remaining” warning when out of revives in Legend and Master Lost Sectors, or in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Players will no longer see “Revives: +0” when defeating Champions after the time limits have passed in Legend and Master Lost Sectors, or in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the post-game completion screen for Legend and Master Lost Sectors didn’t show any stats.

The Empty Tank Lost Sector on Tangled Shore now rewards the correct Exotics gear, in line with the other Lost Sectors’ reward rotation.

Excavation Site XII: Fixed an issue where the barrier at the entrance in Legend and Master difficulty had a gap that allowed players to go outside of the Lost Sector. This Lost Sector will enter active rotation again in a future season.

Added an energy barrier to the Scavenger’s Den Lost Sector on EDZ, when playing on Legend or Master difficulty, to prevent skipping most of the encounters in the Lost Sector. This Lost Sector will enter active rotation again in a future season.

STRIKES

The Corrupted:

To reduce the overall length of the strike and make it less painful after hard wipes in the elevator encounter, we have removed the Taken combatants in the dark Ascendant Plane hallway leading up to the elevator.

If a fireteam hard wipes during the final phase of the boss fight in the Ascendant Realm, when they respawn, the portal to the Ascendant Realm will take them straight to Phase 2, instead of making them replay the platforming section between Phase 1 and Phase 2.

When a fireteam arrives at the platforming area before the boss fight in The Adytum, any fireteam members or Ghosts left behind in earlier parts of the strike will now be teleported forward to join their fireteam.

When players begin the elevator encounter, any straggler players or their Ghosts will be pulled forward to join their fireteam.

Fixed an issue where Sedia’s shields would regenerate faster than expected on Nightfall difficulties. Her shields now regenerate based on health threshold in Nightfalls, just like they do in Direct Launch or the Vanguard playlist.

The portal to the Ascendant Realm after Phase 1 of the boss fight should now reliably place players facing the correct direction.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the combatants from walking to part of the right-side area during the first half of the boss-fight. Psions should now spread out a little bit more on that right platform.

Fixed an issue where a Taken Acolyte would spawn within the floating platform area before the boss fight, and immediately fall to its death before ever really getting to live.

Fixed an issue where, in certain conditions, the relic would despawn and never respawn during the boss phase.

Fixed a cosmetic issue where the relic spawners during the boss phase would spin before the relic was spawned.

The Inverted Spire:

Fixed an issue where a player’s Ghost would appear too far back in the strike upon death near the drill area. The Ghosts now appear at set safe locations in the drill area.

The Scarlet Keep:

Fixed an issue where the crystal to continue the strike would be permanently invincible if players got to the wizard at the first stop of the elevator and killed it before the crystal could spawn.

Strikes: Fixed an issue where the catchup version of Grandmaster Hollowed Lair had different modifiers than the weekly featured version.

FREEROAM

Fixed an issue where a wall of Taken miasma could appear in a doorway in Rheasilvia during Freeroam, when it shouldn’t be there.

RAIDS

Fixed an issue in the Last Wish raid that for some fireteams caused the final encounter to not start properly, causing unavoidable failure.

Queenswalk Escape: When players picked up Riven’s Heart, there was an issue where the encounter wouldn’t start, resulting in no enemies spawning and immediate teleportation into the inside of the Heart.

UI/UX

TEXT CHAT

Players on Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia platforms can now opt into seeing text chat messages within various chat channels.

Updated terminology for text chat settings on these platforms to reflect functionality available.

Expanded Whisper chat settings for all platforms.

Added increased granularity to filter who may send you Whisper chat messages.

Added the option to remap the “Show / Hide Text Chat” button on PC.

This is mapped to the L key by default but the option to remap this was not exposed.

Settings > Text Chat > Keybindings > UI > CUI option was removed for binding a keyboard button to Show / Hide Text Chat.

Fixed an issue that was preventing use of Korean IME input on Windows.

STASIS VENDOR

Fixed an issue where Stasis Aspect quests were not consistently shown on the Stasis vendor until after the player has acquired their second Stasis Aspect.

Additional text has been added to locked quests describing how to unlock each, respectively.

STASIS SUBCLASS SCREEN

Fixed various issues where the pips for Aspects and Fragments would sometimes show an inaccurate counter.

The pips counter displays based on the page of the socket trays last inspected.

The pips under the socket slots display counts the empty socket.

In the Stasis subclass screen, the number of pips for aspects and fragments is one less than the total.

BOOTFLOW

Cross Save Information Screen

Updated the visuals for the Cross Save screen to align with the style of the Cross Play screen introduced with the launch of Cross Play in Season 15.

Windows Store Settings Screen

Updated the Settings screen to allow new players on Windows Store to set text chat preferences to match those available to new players on Steam.

ROSTER

Fixed an issue on PC platforms where players could experience FPS drops in various situations where the Roster was updating more often than intended.

The largest FPS drops were seen in the Roster, Tower, and while in Orbit.

Fixed an issue where max-length Bungie Names could wrap onto a second line and obscure other UI elements in some Roster tooltips.

Reduced the width of the friction area on the Social Preferences tab when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where Roster contacts could appear as blank entries while waiting for all relevant data to load before showing any content.

Updated the icon for Social Preferences set to “Public” to distinguish the setting from the “Joinable Fireteam” icon to avoid confusion.

Fixed an issue where a player could appear Offline but also showed as joinable in some cases.

Fixed an issue where players may not receive an error notification if they accept a fireteam invite but fail to join successfully.

Sending a fireteam Invite then setting Social Preferences to Closed will result in no error message pop-up when a player accepts the fireteam invite.

Fixed an issue where the “Invite to Fireteam” button was hidden if the local fireteam privacy was set to “Closed.”

Fixed an issue where pending invites from offline players could show a circle icon when the platform is unknown.

Fixed an issue where blocked players did not consistently appear with a blocked icon on Roster screens.

Fixed an issue on Steam where some platform icons could default to a generic platform icon, most notably with Steam not showing a PlayStation player’s icon.

Updated text on Windows Store for various tooltips where terminology was overly generic.

GAMEPLAY

ARMOR

FROST-EE5

In PvP game modes, ability-energy gain is no longer generative with other energy-regeneration boosts.

Heart of Inmost Light

Using abilities more consistently now stacks the empowerment buff.

Buff text now displays which ability is empowered and how many stacks of empowerment it has.

In PvP game modes, reduced buff duration and ability-regeneration rate by ~50%.

Contraverse Hold

Ability-regeneration boost now always lasts for 1.4s.

Previously, the boost would range between 1s and 4s.

Previous average duration was 1.35s due to weighting.

In PvP game modes, reduced grenade-energy gain by 50%.

Doomfang Pauldrons

In PvP game modes, reduced Super-energy gain by 50%.

Shinobu’s Vow

In PvP game modes, reduced grenade-energy gain per hit by 66%.

Chromatic Fire now works with Stasis subclasses as intended.

Crown of Tempests

In PvP game modes, reduced energy-regeneration boost duration from 7s to 4s.

The Stag

In PvP game modes, reduced class-ability energy gain by 50%.

Icefall Mantle

Stasis overshield can now be cancelled by pressing the class-ability input again.

Dunemarchers

Once a player is hit by a Dunemarchers lightning chain, they cannot be hit again by Dunemarchers for 2s.

Dunemarchers lightning now only chains on targets that are alive.

Armor Mods

Can now be applied instantaneously with a button press. Removed all Glimmer costs for socketing armor mods.

Melee Kickstart

In PvP game modes, reduced melee-energy gain by 50%.

Grenade Kickstart

In PvP game modes, reduced grenade-energy gain by 50%.

Utility Kickstart

In PvP game modes, reduced class-ability-energy gain by 50%.

Bolstering Detonation

In PvP game modes, reduced class-ability-energy gain by 50%.

Focusing Strike

In PvP game modes, reduced class-ability-energy gain by 50%.

Perpetuation

In PvP game modes, reduced class-ability-energy gain by ~25%.

Change varies slightly based on how many copies of the mod you have equipped.

Bomber

In PvP game modes, reduced grenade-energy gain by ~45%.

Outreach

In PvP game modes, reduced melee-energy gain by ~45%.

Dynamo

In PvP game modes, reduced super-energy gain by ~45%.

Distribution

In PvP game modes, reduced energy gain by ~45%.

Momentum Transfer

In PvP game modes, reduced melee-energy gain by 50%.

Impact Induction

In PvP game modes, reduced grenade-energy gain by 50%.

WEAPONS

Archetypes

Shotgun

Reduced Slug Shotgun PvE damage bonus from 30% to 20%.

Gave Pellet Shotguns a 10% PvE damage bonus.

Linear Fusion Rifle

Increased PvE damage by 10%.

Caster Sword

Reduced Heavy attack ammo cost from 8 to 5.

Bows

Increased damage vs minors by ~10%.

Sidearms

Increased Sidearm projectile speed from 999 to 9999 (which makes them hitscan regardless of framerate).

Exotics

Vex Mythoclast

Reduced Aim Assist stat by 25.

Reduced the Linear Fusion Rifle mode Aim Assist Cone scalar from 1.1 to 1.05.

Now requires three player kills for full Overcharge instead of two.

Fighting Lion

Removed the multi-hit requirement (i.e. dealing any damage will grant the buff).

Increased the buff to the reload stat from +50 to +70.

Reload will still be slow if you miss, but if you land any damage Fighting Lion will reload faster than it did before the nerf.

Increased the buff duration to 7s.

Arbalest

Now has intrinsic anti-barrier.

Sleeper Simulant

Increased magazine size from 3 to 4, increased PvE damage by 6%.

Suros Regime

Dual Speed Receiver mode now grants the following in addition to its current effects: +30 range, +3 zoom.,

Cryosthesia 77K

Removed “variable trigger” completely, now fires on trigger press instead of release (this will make it feel much more responsive).,

Charged shot moved to special reload. Getting a kill with the Sidearm enables access to the special reload.

Once the charged shot is fired, the weapon reverts to standard Sidearm fire.

This does NOT cost your entire magazine.,

Charged shot now deals an AOE which freezes AI and slows players (direct hits still freeze).,

Leviathan’s Breath

The catalyst now grants the Archer’s Tempo perk in addition to its other effects.

Whisper of the Worm

Reduced delay on activating Whispered Breathing from the catalyst from 2.1s to 1.2s.

White Nail magazine refill changed, was three from inventory now pulls two from inventory, one from thin air.

Increased damage in PvE by 10%.

D.A.R.C.I.

Reduced flinch, recoil, and bloom by 50% while Personal Assistant is active.

Personal Assistant now has a 1s delay before deactivating when off target (was instant).

Increase damage in PvE by 20%.

Malfeasance

Increased explosion damage by 50%.

Dead Man’s Tale

Improved consistency in hip fire with the catalyst: increased reticle friction falloff distance, less recoil, improved accuracy.

Heir Apparent catalyst

Reduced damage resistance against players from 75% to 25%.

Lorentz Driver:

Telemetry patterns no longer reward ability energy.

Perks

Adrenaline Junkie

Kills can add single damage stacks or extend existing ones.

Grenade kills boost the stacks immediately to x5.

Lowered the duration to compensate for weapon activation.

Vorpal Weapon

Now 10% on Heavy weapons, 15% on Special, 20% on Primary, whereas it used to be 15% across the board.

No change to damage vs players in Super.

Whirlwind Blade

Increased number of stacks needed to hit maximum damage from five to ten.

Pulse Monitor

Changed health threshold from 90% health, any shield to any health, 30% shield.

Mods

Quick Access Sling

Functionality changed:

Was: +100 handling, 0.9 ready/stow/aim down sights time for 0.4s after running out of ammo.

Now: 0.9 ready/stow time all the time.

This change also applies to the “Swap Mag” perk, as they use the same perk behind the scenes.

Full Auto Retrofit weapon mod

Added a “Full Auto Retrofit” weapon mod that enables full auto while the trigger is held, usable on Legendary Hand Cannons, Sidearms, Scout Rifles and Pulse Rifles.

This is unlocked by default for all players.

Fixes

Restored missing flavor text to reissued Dungeon weapons.

Fixed an issue where Telesto’s bolts would sometimes persist after detonating, allowing them to detonate again. This is the last we will be hearing about Telesto for sure.

Fixed an issue where the Hothead Rocket Launcher had no UI tell for a target lock when it has the “tracking module” perk.

Fixed an issue where the Dreaded Venture and Bite of the Fox Sniper Rifles muzzle flashes were obscuring more of the screen than intended.

Fixed an issue where Ager’s Scepter’s empowered mode wouldn’t deactivate when tethered.

Fixed an issue where, after using their Super, a player could keep using Ager’s Scepter’s special reload indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where the Uzume RR4 Sniper Rifle scope would flash white when firing.

Fixed an issue where Vulpecula would show incorrect up/down arrows when comparing magazine perks.

Adjusted the scope settings for D.A.R.C.I.’s “Mind Of Its Own” ornament so that its flinch and recoil behavior match that of D.A.R.C.I. and its other ornaments.

ABILITIES

VARIABLE ABILITY COOLDOWNS

The cooldown time for grenade, melee, class, and super abilities now varies based on the power output of the ability.

Note: Previously, all abilities in these categories generally shared the same cooldown time.

Note: All ability cooldown times listed in these patch notes use the base cooldown time, which is the cooldown time at tier 3 of the relevant armor stat (STR, DISC, etc).

The cooldown times for these abilities are now listed on the subclass screen under the ability description.

SUPERS

Reworked how Super energy is generated.

Super energy is now primarily generated by dealing and taking damage.

Super energy regen amount varies based on target type and damage source.

Reduced Super gain on kills, assists, and objective captures.

Reduced passive Super-energy regeneration speed.

Super regen speed now varies per Super

Tier 5 (fastest regen)

Well of Radiance

Tier 4

Blade Barrage

Silence and Squall

Tier 3

Shadowshot

Burning Maul

Arc Staff

Nova Bomb

Thundercrash

Tier 2

Golden Gun

Chaos Reach

Nova Warp

Stormtrance

Daybreak

Sentinel Shield

Tier 1 (slowest regen)

Spectral Blades

Fist of Havoc

Hammer of Sol

Glacial Quake

Winter’s Wrath

STASIS

Stasis crystals

While forming, Stasis crystals now slow nearby players instead of freezing them.

They still freeze PvE combatants while forming.

Increased slow/freeze radius while forming from 1.75m to 2.6m.

Reduced crystal-formation damage from 20 to 10.

Reduced crystal detonation damage vs players by ~55%.

Increased crystal detonation damage vs. PvE combatants by ~60%.

Increased crystal detonation radius from 6m to 8m.

Whisper of Shards

Reduced grenade regeneration in PvP game modes by 50%.

Whisper of Chains

Increased damage reduction vs. PvE combatants from 25% to 40%.

Whisper of Fissures

Reduced max damage vs. players from 29 to 8.

Reduced detonation radius in PvP game modes from 9m to 8m.

Whisper of Rending

Increased Kinetic-weapon damage vs. Stasis crystals by 100%.

Frozen status effect

Fixed an issue where frozen players could still interact with objects and revive players.

TITAN

Shoulder Charge Abilities: Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, Shield Bash

Sprint activation time reduced from 1.5s to 1.25s.

Increased targeting range from 5.5m to 6.8m.

Lunge range increased from 5.5m to 6.8m.

Targeting-cone width increased by ~10%.

Now suppresses victim’s melee lunge for 1s on hit.

Increased damage vs. PVE combatants by 25%.

Reduced damage vs. players (no longer guaranteed one-shot kill).

Towering Barricade

Increased cooldown from 37s to 40s.

Rally Barricade

Reduced cooldown 37s to 32s.

Top-Tree Sunbreaker

Hammer Strike melee

Reduced direct impact damage from 170 to 120.

Increased cooldown duration from 82s to 90s.

Middle-Tree Sunbreaker

Burning Maul Super

Heavy slam can now be aimed until hammer impacts the ground.

Note: Previously, aim direction was locked as soon as slam animation started.

Hammer Throw melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Increased knockback vs. some heavier combatants.

Roaring Flames

Reduced the bonus to ability damage when Roaring Flames and Wormgod Caress Exotic perk are active.

Top-Tree Striker

Aftershocks

Scaled energy gains by tier of the hit target.

Now grants 10% grenade energy for the primary player target and 5% additional grenade energy for secondary player targets in the AOE detonation.

Note: Previously granted 20% grenade energy for each target hit.

Seismic Strike melee

Reduced AOE damage from 90 to 40.

Now blinds enemies in the area on hit.

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Middle-Tree Striker

Thundercrash Super

Slightly increased how much you’re forced downward during flight.

Inertia Override

Reduced melee energy gain in PvP from 20% to 10%.

Ballistic Slam melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Fixed an issue where destroying projectiles would generate Super energy.

Bottom-Tree Striker

Knockout

Melee lunge range and melee damage bonus now deactivate after a melee kill.

Trample

Super energy gain from Fist of Havoc light attack decays to minimum increase over three PvP kills (down from seven).

Frontal Assault melee

Increased cooldown from 82 to 106s.

Fist of Havoc

Heavy slam radius reduced from 8m to 6m (bottom-tree only).

Top-Tree Sentinel

Defensive Strike melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Ward of Dawn super

Now takes 50% less damage from Stormtrance Landfall.

Reduced the amount of Super energy provided by Ward of Dawn Orbs of Power.

Middle-Tree Sentinel

Tactical Strike melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Bottom-Tree Sentinel

Shield Bash melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Reduced AoE damage from 90 to 40.

Behemoth

Diamond Lance

Increased fragment slot allowance from one to three.

Now spawns a Diamond Lance upon:

Killing PvE combatants with Stasis Weapons.

Killing three players with Stasis weapons without dying.

Killing an enemy with a Stasis ability.

Shattering an enemy.

Shiver Strike

Increased Shiver Strike damage while in Glacial Quake by 50%.

Howl of the Storm

Extended freeze-cone length to compensate for crystals no longer freezing on creation.

HUNTER

Marksman’s Dodge

Refactored cooldown benefit per tier of Mobility stat.

Tier 10 Mobility cooldown increased from 11s to 14s.

Base cooldown unchanged at 29s.

No longer breaks projectile tracking.

Gambler’s Dodge

Refactored cooldown benefit per tier of Mobility stat.

Tier 10 Mobility cooldown increased from 11s to 18s.

Base cooldown duration from 29s to 38s.

No longer breaks projectile tracking

Top-Tree Gunslinger

Proximity Explosive Knife melee

Increased cooldown from 96s to 100s.

Fixed an issue where melee cooldown time was longer when melee-energy was fully charged (all throwing knives).

Middle-Tree Gunslinger

Knife Trick melee

Reduced cooldown from 96s to 82s.

Bottom-Tree Gunslinger

Weighted Throwing Knife melee

Increased cooldown from 96s to 109s.

Practice Makes Perfect

Reduced duration in PvP game modes from 3s to 2s.

Top-Tree Arcstrider

Combination Blow melee

Reduced cooldown duration from 96s to 15s.

Middle-Tree Arcstrider

Tempest Strike melee

Detonation height increased from 2.5s to 3m.

Increased tolerance for traveling over uneven ground.

Increased cooldown from 96s to 100s.

Bottom-Tree Arcstrider

Disorienting Blow melee

Increased cooldown from 96s to 100s.

Top-Tree Nightstalker

Snare Bomb melee

Reduced cooldown from 96s to 90s.

Middle-Tree Nightstalker

Corrosive Smoke melee

Reduced cooldown from 96s to 90s.

Bottom-Tree Nightstalker

Vanish in Smoke melee

Reduced cooldown from 96s to 75s.

Revenant

Grim Harvest Aspect

Increased fragment slots from two to three.

Shatterdive

Increased damage vs. frozen PvE combatants by 100%.

Note: Is much less lethal vs. players due to Stasis crystal changes.

Withering Blade

Increased cooldown from 95s to 113s.

WARLOCK

Uncharged Melee

Reduced melee range from 5.5m to 4.5m (now matches Hunter and Titan).

Reduced suppression time after melee (can now melee back-to-back at the same speed as Hunter and Titan).

Top-Tree Dawnblade

Celestial Fire melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 100s.

Middle-Tree Dawnblade

Guiding Flame melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Benevolent Dawn

Reduced buff duration by 50% in PvP game modes.

Well of Radiance

Reduced the amount of Super energy provided by Well of Radiance Orbs of Power.

Can now by slowed/frozen by Duskfield Grenades and other slow volumes.

Bottom-Tree Dawnblade

Igniting Touch

Increased melee cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Detonations from Solar ability kills and burn kills now chain more consistently.

Everlasting Flames

Super-energy gain now drops to minimum amount after four kills instead of seven kills in PvP game modes.

Phoenix Dive

Fixed an issue where movement abilities were suppressed for 2.5s after Phoenix Diving.

Top-Tree Stormcaller

Arc Web melee

Reduced grenade energy gain per chain by 50% in PvP game modes.

Chain Lightning melee

Increased cooldown from 82s to 90s.

Middle-Tree Stormcaller

Chaos Reach

Reduced damage per tick vs. players from 33%.

Increased damage tick rate vs. players by 33%.

Ball Lightning melee

Increased max flight distance from 25m to 27.5m.

Increased cooldown from 82s to 113s.

Ionic Trace

Increased tracking turn speed by 14%.

Reduced ability energy gain by ~50% in PvP game modes.

Bottom-Tree Stormcaller

Rising Storm melee

Increased cooldown duration from 82s to 90s.

Reduced ability-energy gain vs. players by 50%.

Electrostatic Surge

Reduced class-ability recharge bonus by 50% in PvP game modes.

Top-Tree Voidwalker

Entropic Pull melee

Increased cooldown duration from 82s to 90s.

Middle-Tree Voidwalker

Atomic Breach melee

Increased cooldown duration from 82s to 90s.

Handheld Supernova

Increased damage vs. Champions and bosses by 30%.

Reduced damage vs. players (now deals 150 damage max).

Increased projectile range from 12m to 14m.

Increased push physics-impulse strength.

Dark Matter

Now scales energy gains by enemy type.

Reduced energy gain for player kills.

Now grants 15% melee energy, 10% grenade energy, 10% class-ability energy for killing a player.

Nova Warp

Increased damage vs. Champions and bosses by 30%.

Bottom-Tree Voidwalker

Devour melee

Reduced cooldown duration from 82s to 75s.

Shadebinder

Penumbral Blast melee

Increased cooldown duration from 95s to 113s.

Increased proximity detonation radius vs. PvE combatants by 100%.

Winter’s Wrath super

Reduced shatter-pulse damage vs. enemy Supers.

Must now generally freeze and shatter all Supers twice to kill.

Bleak Watcher

While Bleak Watcher is equipped, all Stasis grenades charge at Glacier Grenade rate.

GRENADES

In general, increased damage to PVE combatants.

In general, increased cooldown based on power output.

Switching grenades in the subclass screen now resets grenade energy to 0.

For a complete breakdown of specific grenade changes:

Void Grenades

Scatter Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Axion Bolt Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Increased bolt tracking search radium by 33%

Increased bolt movement speed by 10%

Increased bolt travel distance by 15%

Vortex Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Reduced initial detonation damage from 50 to 20

Voidwall Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Spike Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Magnetic Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 17%

Now sticks to all surfaces

Now always detonates twice

Previously only detonated twice when stuck to an enemy

Increased throw speed by 33%

Increased tracking strength and cone length to account for faster speed

Suppressor Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Arc Grenades

Lightning Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 23%

Increased minimum damage vs. players from 50 to 60

Increased max damage vs. players from 150 to 160

Pulse Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Flashbang Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Increased blinding radius by 20%

Reduced max damage from 130 to 120

Arcbolt Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Increased damage per bolt from 90 to 105

Skip Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Flux Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Increased attached detonation damage from 150 to 250

Removed projectile tracking

Added small amount of aim assist

Increased throw speed by 117%

Now sticks to all surfaces

Increased arming time from 0.9s to 1.7s

Storm Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Solar Grenades

Fusion Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Reduced damage from vs. players 150 to 130

Now sticks to all surfaces

Reduced tracking strength by 25%

Firebolt Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Reduced damage per bolt from 90 to 65

Solar Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Reduced initial detonation damage from 50 to 20

Tripmine Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Swarm Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Incendiary Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 25%

increased detonation radius by 10%

Increased damage vs players

If explodes right under another player, deals 170 damage

Lingering burn damage can kill

If not under a player, max damage increases from 120 to 130

Thermite Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Stasis

Coldsnap Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Increased seeker travel speed from 10m/s to 17m/s

Glacier Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Grenade projectile now bounces off enemy Barricades instead of detonating immediately

Duskfield Grenade Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%

Increased slow-stack tick rate by 10%

No longer pulls enemies on detonation

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue causing the Season 14 Iron Banner pursuit to persist in the quest log after Season 15 started.

GENERAL

Contextual Ornament Selling

Players will be able to purchase Exotic weapon and armor ornaments wherever they are viewing them. Contextual purchases can be completed from the item details screen, Collections, and Transmog.

Director Dialogs - Director Tab Linking

Players will be able to navigate to a targeted Director tab from a relevant message, allowing them to effortlessly take action after reading a Director dialog.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Screen Explosions

Reduced instances of bright flashes and frequent white animations against dark contrasts.

Updated near fade on particles.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Hive Headshot and Darkness Blast

Hive headshot VFX intensity reduced.

Hive Darkness blast detonation and projectile intensity reduced.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Taken projectiles and Muzzle flashes

Arc Rifle, Taken Slug Rifle, necromancer VFX reduced intensity and normalized lights.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Hallowed Lair Boss Fight

Adjusted intensity/particle near fade for multiple VFX in boss fight.

AOE intensity reduced.

Lightning Strike particles and light intensity reduced.

Impact particle near fades updated.

Cloud brightness animation frequencies slowed down.

Decals reduced in intensity.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Scorn VFX

Intensity of spawn/object effects reduced.

Performance and near fades updated on spawn.

Toxic muzzle flash, projectile, performance, and intensity tweaks.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Finisher Intensity

Adjusted shader and lights on finisher to not bloom.

VFX performance and photosensitivity tweaks - Arc Abilities/Screen VFX

Arc object effect debuff have reduced intensity when in close proximity/first person.

Reduced on/off flashings of Arc screen effects.

Reduced on/off flashing of Arc screen shaders.

Fixed an issue where the Colossus’s Rail Cannon could deal more damage at higher framerates.

We reworked this a bit so Rail Cannon projectiles will no longer deal flyby damage (the offending damage that was framerate dependent). They will now only apply damage on direct hits but will hit you a bit more often. Average damage output is about the same as you’d receive at 30fps.

Fixed various issues where some “How To” toasts were set to a higher priority than some system messages.

Fixed an issue where Ultra combatants’ health bars were not consistently respecting colorblind settings.

Ultra-combatant health bars would display inconsistent coloring in multiple colorblind modes.

