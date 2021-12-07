Halo’s iconic Battle Rifle, Energy Sword, and Magnum are coming to Destiny today

After months of silence, Bungie has been hiding some iconic Halo weapons in Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. A new trailer shows off footage of the Halo: Combat Evolved Magnum, and Halo 2’s Energy Sword and Battle Rifle. We also see a brief shot of a Ghost-inspired Sparrow.

Additional images from Bungie’s website show off other familiar items. Despite speculation that the trace rifle-looking weapon from an earlier screenshot was simply an ornament for Prometheus Lens, it appears to be its own weapon, likely based off the Focus Rifle from Halo Reach. There’s also a Gjallarhorn ornament based on the Halo rocket launcher and a Ghost shell with a Halo ring orbiting it.

These items are clearly pulled from Halo, but they aren’t named one-to-one. The Halo items are also included in the free update and will not require players to purchase the pack, according to a breakdown on Bungie’s website. The Halo Magnum is an Exotic sidearm called Forerunner. The Battle Rifle is a Legendary pulse rifle called the BxR-55 Battler. The Energy Sword is the Half-Truths Legendary sword, and there appears to be a purple and traditional blue version — perhaps a mode swap. And the Focus Rifle is the Retraced Path Legendary trace rifle — the first non-Exotic Trace in Destiny 2.

When Bungie first announced Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, the studio highlighted some of the great crossover weapons from its storied history. The Claymore sword from Myth, the shotgun from Marathon. But Halo was suspiciously missing. Now it appears that Bungie wanted to surprise players with the update — a final push of excitement before the pack’s launch.

Finally, the trailer shows off a host of activities and events coming to the event, with brief flashes of the dungeon, the free-to-play activity, and, mysteriously, the raid boss Crota.

Players won’t have to wait long to unlock all of these items and discover all the secrets for themselves when the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack goes live in Destiny 2 at reset time, noon ET or 9 a.m. PT.