Here are the new Exotics added in Destiny 2’s new Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 isn’t quite a new expansion or season. It’s something a little bit new, a standalone purchase with some exciting content to keep fans busy until The Witch Queen in Feb. 2022.

While there are plenty of old weapons returning to Destiny 2 with the pack, the update does add a few new Exotics to the game. While there isn’t any Exotic armor this time around, there are two new Exotic weapons that are bound to make an impact: the Gjallarhorn Exotic rocket launcher from the original Destiny and the Magnum sidearm from Halo: Combat Evolved — called the Forerunner here, after Halo’s race of ancient aliens.

Here’s a look at both Exotics and their perks.

Gjallarhorn, rocket launcher

Gjallarhorn’s Pack Hunter trait gives it increased handling and reload speed when you’re near allies and grants nearby allies Wolfpack Rounds as long as they’re not using an Exotic rocket launcher.

Wolfpack Rounds is Gjallarhorn’s Intrinsic trait which causes all of its rounds fired to split into a cluster of missiles that track enemy targets.

Destiny 2’s version of Gjallarhorn has a Catalyst and can be earned by completing the game’s new dungeon. This Exotic requires the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack to unlock.

Forerunner, sidearm

The Forerunner’s perk is called Pace Yourself and gives the gun less recoil and better accuracy if the trigger is tapped.

Forerunner’s Intrinsic trait, Full Stop, allows the gun to fire full-auto with increased rate of fire and deals precision damage to unshielded targets.

Forerunner also has a Catalyst and can be earned from one of Destiny 2’s new six-man activities. This Exotic is free for all players to unlock.