 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here are the new Exotics added in Destiny 2’s new Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

New, 1 comment

Gjallarhorn and Halo’s iconic pistol are now in Destiny 2

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin
Destiny 2 30th Anniversary armor and Gjallarhorn Image: Bungie

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2 isn’t quite a new expansion or season. It’s something a little bit new, a standalone purchase with some exciting content to keep fans busy until The Witch Queen in Feb. 2022.

While there are plenty of old weapons returning to Destiny 2 with the pack, the update does add a few new Exotics to the game. While there isn’t any Exotic armor this time around, there are two new Exotic weapons that are bound to make an impact: the Gjallarhorn Exotic rocket launcher from the original Destiny and the Magnum sidearm from Halo: Combat Evolvedcalled the Forerunner here, after Halo’s race of ancient aliens.

Here’s a look at both Exotics and their perks.

Gjallarhorn, rocket launcher

The Gjallarhorn rocket launcher from Destiny 2 Image: Bungie

Gjallarhorn’s Pack Hunter trait gives it increased handling and reload speed when you’re near allies and grants nearby allies Wolfpack Rounds as long as they’re not using an Exotic rocket launcher.

Wolfpack Rounds is Gjallarhorn’s Intrinsic trait which causes all of its rounds fired to split into a cluster of missiles that track enemy targets.

Destiny 2’s version of Gjallarhorn has a Catalyst and can be earned by completing the game’s new dungeon. This Exotic requires the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack to unlock.

Forerunner, sidearm

The Forerunner Exotic sidearm from Destiny 2 Image: Bungie

The Forerunner’s perk is called Pace Yourself and gives the gun less recoil and better accuracy if the trigger is tapped.

Forerunner’s Intrinsic trait, Full Stop, allows the gun to fire full-auto with increased rate of fire and deals precision damage to unshielded targets.

Forerunner also has a Catalyst and can be earned from one of Destiny 2’s new six-man activities. This Exotic is free for all players to unlock.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Nutcracker House (Cracksot’s Cabin) location – Fortnite Chapter 3 guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

This TikToker reloads mundane household objects like they’re FPS weapons

By Cass Marshall

Voice of Tails to voice Tails in Sonic movie sequel

By Petrana Radulovic
9 comments / new

Well-known Nickelodeon character Garfield coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

By Joshua Rivera
7 comments / new

TikTokers are using One Piece audio to jokingly ‘drag’ their partners

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

Fights in Tight Spaces stuffs a lot of good into a small package

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new