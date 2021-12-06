A Halo Infinite player is exploiting physics to pull off Breath of the Wild-style trick shots

Halo Infinite isn’t even out yet, and players are already testing the limits of both its campaign and multiplayer. Last week, we saw a player taking down 23 Spartans with a single headshot. Now, we’re learning that Master Chief can basically fly.

The clips come from YouTube creator Mint Blitz — the person who found Halo Infinite’s first skull, an Easter egg playing with the Craig meme from before Infinite’s release. In a clip posted Monday, Mint Blitz makes Master Chief fly, using a Warthog, the grappling hook, a thruster, and the Gravity Hammer.

It’s an impressive feat, seeing Master Chief fly three kilometers across the Halo Infinite map to land atop a very high tower. Chief isn’t moving fast, per se, but he is flying; eventually he lands on the tower to give a few celebratory punches.

This Changes EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/j3fIGw4oxA — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) December 6, 2021

These sorts of videos aren’t new for Mint Blitz. He’s been flinging his Spartans all over the campaign and multiplayer, using a variety of different weapons and vehicles.

I Am SOARING ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eeCaHB5wxI — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) December 4, 2021

Now THIS is Halo Infinite pic.twitter.com/c7h3OB1EOL — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) November 28, 2021

THIS IS INSANE pic.twitter.com/2HWGVdotd3 — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) November 25, 2021

It’s feeling reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trick shot videos, which are a genre unto themselves. Breath of the Wild launched in 2017, yet people are still uncovering new ways to play with the game. So perhaps this is only the beginning of Halo Infinite’s trick shot scene. Thank you, Grappleshot.