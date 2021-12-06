 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Halo Infinite player is exploiting physics to pull off Breath of the Wild-style trick shots

Master Chief can fly, baybeee

By Nicole Carpenter
spartan carrying a flag Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Games Studio

Halo Infinite isn’t even out yet, and players are already testing the limits of both its campaign and multiplayer. Last week, we saw a player taking down 23 Spartans with a single headshot. Now, we’re learning that Master Chief can basically fly.

The clips come from YouTube creator Mint Blitz — the person who found Halo Infinite’s first skull, an Easter egg playing with the Craig meme from before Infinite’s release. In a clip posted Monday, Mint Blitz makes Master Chief fly, using a Warthog, the grappling hook, a thruster, and the Gravity Hammer.

It’s an impressive feat, seeing Master Chief fly three kilometers across the Halo Infinite map to land atop a very high tower. Chief isn’t moving fast, per se, but he is flying; eventually he lands on the tower to give a few celebratory punches.

These sorts of videos aren’t new for Mint Blitz. He’s been flinging his Spartans all over the campaign and multiplayer, using a variety of different weapons and vehicles.

It’s feeling reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trick shot videos, which are a genre unto themselves. Breath of the Wild launched in 2017, yet people are still uncovering new ways to play with the game. So perhaps this is only the beginning of Halo Infinite’s trick shot scene. Thank you, Grappleshot.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Niobe’s connection to The Matrix Resurrections and the larger Matrix story

By Toussaint Egan

Halo Infinite won’t let you replay story missions

By Nicole Carpenter
3 comments / new

Call of Duty’s season 1 content plans for Warzone, Vanguard laid out

By Owen S. Good

There’s only one MCU Daredevil, Kevin Feige confirms, but actual plans are hazy

By David Grossman
10 comments / new

Print your own orb, plus a wizard to ponder it, with this free 3D file

By Charlie Hall

Marvel confirms Shang-Chi 2 is in the works

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new