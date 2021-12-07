 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Discord’s new premium memberships give content creators VIP features

A new way to monetize a Discord server

By Cass Marshall
A pale blue piece of key art depicts a controller, a D20, Kirby, a wand, and other pieces of gamer memorabilia in a mosaic. Image; Discord

Discord is inviting a group of creators from a variety of fields to a new beta for premium memberships, the company announced Tuesday. This follows a spate of new features introduced to help build on Discord as a social space, including the addition of threads and community stages.

While Discord Nitro is a personal membership, Discord premium memberships are a program run by creators behind a Discord. For a certain pay tier set by the creator, users can unlock extra channels, chats, voice calls, or other features on the server. This is already possible through sites like Patreon, but premium memberships bring it under the Discord umbrella, which is handy. This feature could come be useful for creators who use Discord as a home base. Some streamers have started using Discord as a small, curated community instead of maintaining a publicly accessible stream.

“Discord is a place for everyone to find belonging, and we believe that Premium Memberships will help communities sustainably create that belonging for the long run,” the company said in its announcement.

A screenshot of the DIscord client shows an example of three paid tiers for users in a creator’s Discord. Image: Discord

Discord says it could make changes to premium memberships based on feedback collected throughout the beta.

Creators who have been invited to test the feature will receive follow-up information over the coming weeks. Discord does not have a date for the feature to go live to the public; it plans to release “more information about when and how we may expand the feature to more communities on Discord” next year.

