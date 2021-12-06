 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PSA: Here’s when Halo Infinite’s campaign launches

New, 4 comments

Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. in Scunthorpe, 1 p.m. in Scranton, noon in San Luis Potosi

By Owen S. Good
The Weapon AI in Halo Infinite Image: 343 Industries, Microsoft via YouTube

Halo Infinite’s campaign launches at the same time, worldwide on Dec. 8. For folks in London, that’ll be 6 p.m GMT. New York, it’s 1 p.m. EST. Mexico City gets it at noon, and San Francisco at 10 a.m PST.

343 Industries’ community director tweeted this map on Monday just to reinforce the idea. No point in trying to switch regions to get at it early, because there is no early. But those who have pre-ordered the game, or who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, may preload Halo Infinite to unlock at minute one. A 25.9 GB download is currently available through the Microsoft Store.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been in an open beta since mid-November. That module is also about 26 GB. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play, so when the full title launches Dec. 8 that installation simply carries over, without downloading or unlocking something else.

Halo Infinite’s cooperative multiplayer campaign support won’t arrive until next year, likely May 2022 at the earliest.

