Uncharted 4’s PlayStation 5 upgrade will arrive in January

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will also come to PC sometime in 2022

By Austen Goslin

Nathan Drake is heading into a new generation with the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection early next year. The new collection will bring Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to PlayStation 5 on Jan. 28, 2022, and to Windows PC sometime later next year, Sony announced on Tuesday.

The PS5 version of Legacy of Thieves Collection will also include some impressive graphical improvements, including three different graphics modes: Fidelity Mode, which lets players play in native 4K resolution at 30 frames per second; Performance Mode, which aims for 60 fps with a lower resolution; and Performance Plus Mode, which targets 120 fps at 1080p resolution.

The updated versions of the game will also include near-instant load times, Sony said, as well as support for spatial audio and haptic feedback from the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Sony offered fewer details on the PC version, saying that more will be shared later about system requirements and a release date. The company did confirm that the PC version will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will cost $49.99, but players who bought the original PlayStation 4 version of either Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy can upgrade to the digital version of Legacy of Thieves for $10. This offer does not apply if you got your copy of Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.

