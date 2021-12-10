 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Polygon’s Best of 2021

The games, movies, TV shows, and moments that shaped 2021

The 50 best video games of 2021

By Polygon Staff

The best movies of 2021

By Tasha Robinson, Joshua Rivera, and 3 more

The best TV shows of 2021

By Zosha Millman and Polygon Staff

The best comics of 2021

By Susana Polo, Chloe Maveal, and 2 more

The best anime of 2021, so far

By Toussaint Egan

The best indie tabletop RPGs of 2021

By Chase Carter

The extremely specific content creators we discovered this year

By Nicole Clark and Polygon Staff

Our best movie experiences of 2021

By Tasha Robinson and Polygon Staff

Are you an avid Polygon reader? Do you stop by when you’ve played a game or seen a movie you’re particularly excited about? Or do you pop in every December to read our end-of-the-year lists, and see all of the weird and wonderful entertainment you might have missed?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, the articles on this page are for you. We’ve curated what we think are the best video games, board games, movies, and TV shows of 2021. We’ve also highlighted some of our favorite niche streamers, and recounted stories about our favorite moviegoing experiences of all time.

Agree with us. Disagree with us. Argue with your friends about these lists. It’s up to you! They’re your lists now.

The best part? We’ll be adding more to this page throughout the coming weeks: a variety of retrospectives, personal essays, and op-eds about the culture, nuances, and fun of 2021’s best entertainment.

