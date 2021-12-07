Amazon Web Services outage leaves players unable to login to games and streaming services

Amazon Web Services, the online retailer’s massive server infrastructure, went down on Tuesday, affecting thousands of its clients and causing outages all over the internet. Not only are Amazon’s own websites, like Prime Video and its online store, experiencing intermittent issues, numerous online video games and streaming services are facing issues as well.

Disney and Riot Games have both seen their login services knocked out completely since the AWS outage started. Players using Riot’s game client were logged out and aren’t able to log back in, preventing access to the developer’s games like League of Legends and Valorant. Games like PUBG: Battlegrounds also seem to have been affected by the outage.

Fortunately, it seems that not everything that uses AWS is totally useless. We were able to get into a match of Fortnite, though there was some noticeable lag, but it’s not clear that it was AWS-related. Some games are still managing, but since so many companies use Amazon’s servers, the chances that something has been affected are pretty high.

According to Amazon’s AWS status page, most of these issues concern servers and controllers in its US-EAST-1 region, though it’s not clear how much that affects. The status page also has an update from the company that says it is looking into the increased number of errors and is working on recovery.

Update (Dec. 7 5:20 p.m. ET): Many AWS services and sites have come back online and are mostly functional, however, Amazon notes on its AWS support website that its servers have not fully recovered yet.

This story will be updated as more details become available.