Here’s the first tiny peek at the Halo show in action

The Game Awards: They’re not just for games anymore! Now they are also a great place to get sneak peeks of TV shows about games — like, for example, the upcoming Paramount Plus series Halo.

In a teaser for Thursday’s awards show, the Halo series Twitter account released a short clip from a trailer that will premiere at the show. It’s a brief montage of space marine hardware that still leaves plenty to the imagination: No aliens or Halos yet, but give it time.

The fidelity on display remains kind of remarkable. Generally, in film or TV adaptations of an existing genre work, there’s some kind of major aesthetic change — maybe the production design is guided by different priorities, or the costumes look different in a noticeable way. The Halo show, however, just looks like Halo. There are Pelicans and Warthogs and what ostensibly looks like a squad of ODSTs (Orbital Drop Shock Troopers) that might as well be lifted from a game cutscene.

While the full reveal of Master Chief’s armor will likely be slightly different from what game fans are familiar with, what we’ve seen so far is a pretty spot-on recreation. The promos are even using the Halo Theme, and not trying to sell a new ditty to us! Can’t wait to hear those chunky electric guitars.

The Game Awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. Halo will premiere its nine-episode first season on Paramount Plus in 2022.