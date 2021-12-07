Here’s the first tiny peek at the Halo show in action

The Game Awards: They’re not just for games anymore! Now they are also a great place to get sneak peeks of TV shows about games — like, for example, the upcoming Paramount Plus series Halo.
In a teaser for Thursday’s awards show, the Halo series Twitter account released a short clip from a trailer that will premiere at the show. It’s a brief montage of space marine hardware that still leaves plenty to the imagination: No aliens or Halos yet, but give it time.
Gear up, Spartans. We’ll see you at @thegameawards on Thursday. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/QzWcp971Em— Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) December 7, 2021
The fidelity on display remains kind of remarkable. Generally, in film or TV adaptations of an existing genre work, there’s some kind of major aesthetic change — maybe the production design is guided by different priorities, or the costumes look different in a noticeable way. The Halo show, however, just looks like Halo. There are Pelicans and Warthogs and what ostensibly looks like a squad of ODSTs (Orbital Drop Shock Troopers) that might as well be lifted from a game cutscene.
While the full reveal of Master Chief’s armor will likely be slightly different from what game fans are familiar with, what we’ve seen so far is a pretty spot-on recreation. The promos are even using the Halo Theme, and not trying to sell a new ditty to us! Can’t wait to hear those chunky electric guitars.
The Game Awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. Halo will premiere its nine-episode first season on Paramount Plus in 2022.
