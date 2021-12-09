 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Idris Elba steals the show as Knuckles in first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer

Gotta go fast!

By Petrana Radulovic

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming back to the big screen — and this time, he’s bringing some familiar faces.

In the first trailer for the sequel, revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, Sonic faces off against Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) again, though this time the evil scientist looks more like his source material. But more importantly, Tails and Knuckles make their first appearances — and we get to hear Idris Elba’s silky smooth voice!

Ben Schwartz reprises his role as the blue speedster, with Idris Elba joining as Knuckles the Echidna. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, longtime voice of Tails, will be the voice of Sonic’s sidekick. As for the human cast, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Jim Carrey return, joined by Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.

The first Sonic movie premiered in early 2020 — delayed after outcry when the initial trailer revealed a less-than-satisfactory Sonic design — and it become one of the most successful theatrical releases of that year.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8, 2022. Check out the first full poster below:

a poster featuring sonic, tails, and dr. robotnik Image: Paramount

