Cuphead’s DLC coming summer 2022

After multiple delays, the final chapter for popular indie run-and-gunner Cuphead finally got a release date at The Game Awards on Thursday. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2022 for Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, developer Studio MDHR announced.

Cuphead is a hard-as-nails bullet hell inspired by 1930s animation. The DLC was originally planned for release in 2019, but was delayed to 2020. The long-awaited DLC will bring additional levels, items, and another playable character: Ms. Chalice. The Delicious Last Course is the final episode planned for the game.

“Everyone really honed their craft during the course of development,” Studio MDHR chief operating officer Maja Moldenhauer said. “We’re so proud of our talented team, and the meticulous care they put into every element of this expansion.” According to Moldenhauer, there are portions of boss fights in the DLC that “contain more frames of animation than entire bosses in the original Cuphead.”

The Delicious Last Course brings a new set of levels to Inkwell Isle that will have Cuphead and Mugman facing off against giant bosses, and there’s a new adventure centered around the mystery of the Legendary Chalice. You’ll also be able to get new weapons and charms that be used in both the new and existing content.

Cuphead originally launched in 2017 and has since gone on to become an indie hit. The game is also being turned into an animated series called The Cuphead Show from Netflix and is anticipated to be released in 2022.