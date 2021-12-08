GTA Online getting new single-player content starring Franklin and Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games is bringing a new episode of single-player content to Grand Theft Auto Online next week. Called “The Contract,” the new story stars legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis on an all-new type of mission — one that helps explain an odd leak from rapper Snoop Dogg about Dre’s new music for the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

That’s because new, unreleased Dr. Dre music is coming to Grand Theft Auto, and your mission in GTA Online is to recover a smartphone Dre lost that contains those new tracks.

Rockstar’s setup for "The Contract" is that Franklin, after the events of GTA 5, has founded a new “celebrity solutions agency” in Los Santos, a service that caters to Vinewood’s rich and powerful. With the help of DJ Pooh, Franklin and friend Lamar Davis get connected with Dre for what Rockstar is calling “a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos.”

Players will head “from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner,” Rockstar said in an official announcement Wednesday.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s The Contract will arrive Dec. 15, and will bring with it “an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists,” Rockstar said.

