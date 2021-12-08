Dragons: The Nine Realms is basically How to Train Your Dragon Modern AU

Return to the world of How to Train Your Dragon ... but this time 1,300 years later. A new How to Train Your Dragon series will take place in the modern age, where a group of plucky teenagers accidentally discovers that dragons are real and live beneath the surface of the Earth. The first trailer for Dragons: The Nine Realms reveals the massive fissure in the ground and the dragons that still live within.

Just why are there dragons in the center of the Earth? The final movie in the trilogy saw all the dragons retreat underground, going into hiding as Hiccup and Toothless realized that dragons and humans could not peacefully coexist.

Dragons: The Nine Realms stars Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) in the lead role of Tom Kullerson, along with Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Marcus Scribner (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ashley Liao (Fuller House), Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club), Keston John (In the Dark), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), and D’arcy Carden (The Good Place) in various voice roles.

The show hits Peacock and Hulu on Dec. 23.