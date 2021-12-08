God of War PC trailer details new improvements and system requirements

The PlayStation 4 classic God of War (2018) is finally making its way to Windows PC early next year, and a new trailer reveals some of the improvements players can expect from the new version of the game. Along with the upgrades, Sony announced the system requirements for the game as well as support for both Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex.

God of War is designed for smooth 60-frames-per-second play at 4K resolution, according to the trailer. It will also feature higher-resolution shadows and more detailed screen-space reflections. But the biggest boosts in performance will likely come from Nvidia’s AI-driven DLSS technology, which helps boost visual fidelity while minimizing impact on the game’s performance, helping make God of War PC a smoother and better-feeling version of the game.

Nvidia DLSS is available on any of the company’s Geforce RTX graphics cards, but you won’t need one to play the game in general. The minimum recommended specifications for the game only call for a GTX 960, but with a GPU like that, you’d be limited to 720p and be playing at around 30 fps. Meanwhile, to reach ultra settings at 4K and 60 fps, you’ll need to invest in a RTX 3080. Sony also recommends installing the game to a solid-state drive, which is true of almost all modern PC games.

God of War will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam starting on Jan. 14, 2022. Players who purchase the PC version of the game will get this extra content as well: