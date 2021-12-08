 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update forces reinstall to save storage space

New, 2 comments

The update will consolidate the game’s files

By Ana Diaz
the male eivor in assassin’s creed valhalla Image: Ubisoft

Players who plan to continue playing future content in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have to redownload the entire game soon. There’s a new 1.4.1 update being released next week that will force players to reinstall the entirety of the game. The upside of this is, no matter what platform you play on, this new version of the game will be significantly smaller in overall file size.

Just how much smaller depends on the console. Xbox Series X users will save the most amount of space when redownloading the game, with the new version being 44 GB smaller. PlayStation 5 users will save the least, but they’ll still get a good chunk of free disc space with 13 GB cleared. Windows PC users will save 34 GB, PlayStation 4 users will save 30 GB, and Xbox One players will get 30 GB.

According to a post from the developers, the download is required as part of what they call “data restructuring.” According to the post, the newer version will basically consolidate files, which will result in a smaller overall game size. The developers also shared that this update will improve overall performance as well.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest game in the popular RPG series from Ubisoft. Released in 2020, Valhalla takes players on a mystical Norse adventure featuring Vikings exploring and battling in the British Isles. The game later received DLC that expanded the game to include more regions, like Ireland.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

God of War PC trailer details new improvements and system requirements

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new

Mjolnir Armories and free multiplayer cosmetics – Halo Infinite guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Locate and rescue the pilot in the House of Reckoning – Halo Infinite guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Map icons and mission types, explained – Halo Infinite guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Valor, explained – Halo Infinite guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Targets – Halo Infinite guide

By Jeffrey Parkin