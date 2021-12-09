 clock menu more-arrow no yes

League of Legends’ new music is an ambient album based on Diana

Sessions: Diana is already out

By Austen Goslin

Riot Games has released its second streaming-safe instrumental album, Sessions: Diana. The new album was announced on Thursday during the 2021 Game Awards, where several of the tracks were played during the show.

Sessions: Diana is Riot’s second creator-safe album release this year after Sessions: Vi and features many similarities to the earlier album. Both are mostly instrumental, ambient music that Riot has created with a variety of collaborators. All of Sessions: Diana’s 43 songs are safe for streamers and content creators to use without copyright concerns. To create the new album, Riot partnered with 25 artists including Laxcity, Xander, A.L.I.S.O.N., Chromonicci, and Hanz, who also worked on music for the Sessions: Vi project.

The two sessions albums are just some of Riot’s musical projects this year. The developer also partnered with Imagine Dragons, Sting, and many other artists to produce original music for its popular Netflix animated series Arcane, which is based in the League of Legends universe. The series’ soundtrack has also enjoyed quite a bit of popularity on Spotify, hanging around the service’s viral charts for weeks after Arcane’s release. On top of that, Riot also released a new album from Pentakill, League of Legends’ in-universe metal band.

Sessions: Diana is available to stream now on Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

