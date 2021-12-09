Sonic Frontiers sends the hedgehog on a new 3D adventure

Developer Sonic Team revealed the title for its next mainline game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series at the Game Awards on Thursday. The next game will be called Sonic Frontiers and it’s scheduled to be released at some point during the 2022 holiday season.

The game is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and is being led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. According to the developers, Sonic Frontiers is an “open-zone-inspired experience” and will feature an original storyline from Sonic Boom writer Ian Flynn.

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” Takashi Iizuka, creative officer at Sonic Team USA said in a release.

Sega originally announced Sonic Frontiers in May as part of the Sonic Central livestream to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The developers didn’t announce the title then, but they did tease the game with a cinematic trailer showing the blue hedgehog running through a forest. The team also confirmed that the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In addition to a new Sonic game, Sega showed a trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is the sequel to the 2020 live-action Sonic movie at the Game Awards.

More recent 3D Sonic titles include 2017’s Sonic Forces, 2013’s Sonic Lost World, and 2011’s Sonic Generations. In the fall, Sega rereleased a modernized version of the 2010 Wii game Sonic Colors. Sonic also got a pair of sports spinoffs in 2019 called Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Team Sonic Racing.

Sonic Frontiers is available for pre-order starting today via the official website.