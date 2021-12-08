First look HBO’s Harry Potter reunion brings the Golden Trio back to Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are back together in the Gryffindor common room for the first time in years in a new look at HBO Max’s upcoming Harry Potter reunion special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will not only bring back Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson, but other Potter film alumni. Confirmed guests include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood). Not only will this special include all-new interviews and cast conversation, it’s also supposed to be a “magical first-person journey” through the Potter films.

The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone arrives at a controversial time for the franchise. While new films set in the Wizarding World continue to be made — with the latest Fantastic Beasts movie hitting theaters next April — many former fans have actively disavowed the series due to author J.K. Rowling’s stance on trans rights. Rowling will not be in the reunion special, though Warner Bros. has said she will appear in archive footage.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.