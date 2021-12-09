Destiny 2: The Witch Queen new trailer brings Mars back

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen — the next big expansion for Bungie’s loot-based shooter — got a new trailer at the 2021 Game Awards ahead of its Feb. 22, 2022 launch date.

The trailer starts with a Guardian giving a report to the Vanguard. It jumps to some Mars gameplay — a planet that left the game over a year ago. The Guardian tells a story about witnessing a Hive Guardian rising for the first time, a major new enemy type in the upcoming expansion. There’s also a few brief clips of a battle against Savathun. Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards revealed that everything in the trailer takes place in the first mission of The Witch Queen.

The Witch Queen will bring a host of big changes to Destiny 2 next year, in addition to a new location, raid, and another year’s worth of seasons. Players will finally be able to craft their own weapons, and the game will also get a hybrid melee/projectile weapon type: Glaives. The Witch Queen will also start the process of upgrading player’s Light-based classes to the new Stasis system, starting with Void.

This trailer marks the end of a big week for Destiny 2, with Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack adding new Exotics, Halo-themed weapons, and one of the biggest patches ever.