The Game Awards 2021: All the news and announcements

The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that’s also a major news event, promises new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2021 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 9. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2021, if you’re tuning in live.

For everyone else who just wants to follow along, we’re rounding up all the news, trailers, and gameplay reveals from The Game Awards in the stream below. We know to expect new looks at Rocksteady Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the next Sonic the Hedgehog game, but Keighley has also promised that we’ll get some new movie and television trailers too. That includes our first real look at Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (the movie, not the Sega Genesis game) and Halo, the TV show coming to Paramount Plus in 2022.

Keighley says that, in terms of raw numbers, viewers can expect more than 10 brand-new game announcements during The Game Awards and multiple “Elden Ring-type” world premieres — meaning an announced game that the show will debut first gameplay on.

Follow along with Polygon’s StoryStream for all of the announcements from The Game Awards 2021 below.