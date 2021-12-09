 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Halo TV series’ first full trailer shows Master Chief in action

Halo will arrive on Paramount Plus next year

By Austen Goslin

The long-awaited Halo TV series finally has its first trailer, and the Master Chief is front and center. Paramount and 343 Industries premiered the first look at the series on Thursday during the 2021 Game Awards.

The trailer seems to be narrated by Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) as she’s preparing Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) for his mission as humanity’s greatest hope in its war against the Covenant. In between her inspiring words, we also get a few looks at massive human cities, a giant Covenant ship, and garrison of UNSC marines preparing for battle. While the trailer doesn’t give many details away, it seems the series will take place closer to the beginning of humanity’s war with the Covenant rather than near the end, where the original Halo game started off.

Halo is executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The series was developed and written by Kyle Killen (Fear Street: Part One — 1994) and Steven Kane (The Closer). However, Killen left the project just before production. Kane served as showrunner through the 10-episode first season, but will not return if the series continues into season 2. The series will also star Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Bentley Kalu (Edge of Tomorrow), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), and Kate Kennedy.

Halo will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus and is set to begin sometime in 2022.

