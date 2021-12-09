New Star Trek game revealed by former Telltale Games talent

A new game set in the Star Trek universe and developed by former Telltale Games veterans is coming in 2022 to consoles and PC. Dramatic Labs, the studio formed by those Telltale alumni, announced the game, Star Trek: Resurgence, Thursday at The Game Awards.

Star Trek: Resurgence is described as an original story set in the era after Star Trek: The Next Generation, the syndicated TV series which ran from 1987 to 1994 and revived the hopeful sci-fi franchise created by Gene Roddenberry. The third-person, choice-driven adventure game is set aboard a starship known as the U.S.S. Resolute and features two playable protagonists, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz. Through the story, Rydek and Diaz will “unravel a sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war,” Dramatic Labs said in a news release.

Resurgence “will challenge players to make those similar tough choices that iconic Star Trek heroes have been forced to contend with,” according to an official statement.

Dramatic Labs is home to 20 former Telltale developers whose credits include senior roles on The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones: The Telltale Series, and Batman: The Telltale Series.

“As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” said Kevin Bruner, founder of Dramatic Labs and former Telltale Games CEO, in a statement. “Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.”

Star Trek: Resurgence is slated for release in spring 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (through the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.