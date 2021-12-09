The Expanse: A Telltale Series is in development

The Expanse book series and television show are wrapping this year, but fans have something new to look forward to. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is being developed by Telltale in partnership with Deck Nine, and will be based on the Alcon Interactive Group’s hit science fiction series on Amazon Prime. The story-driven, interactive game will star Camina Drummer (voiced by Cara Gee, who played her in the series), according to the trailer premiered during The Game Awards, Thursday.

Based on the best-selling series by writing duo James S.A. Corey, The Expanse is set in a future version of our world, where space travel is common and Mars and the asteroid belt have been colonized. The tension between Earthers, Martians, and Belters (as the asteroid belt citizens call themselves) is on the precipice of snapping, as each faction fights for the survival of its people — and as an alien threat looms large.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set before the start of the TV series. Taking the reins as Camina Drummer, players will lead a scavenging crew on the spaceship Artemis, as they rove through the corners of The Belt. Players will face mutiny and conflicting personalities, aboard The Artemis, in this narrative-driven interactive game.

“The game is going to put you in Drummer’s mag boots, and force you to make all of the ridiculously difficult decisions that, as you know, Drummer grapples with,” Gee said in the announcement.

Drummer has always been a fan favorite. She has seen it all — a Belter born on Ceres, she was the right hand woman to Fred Johnson, Earth-born leader of Tycho Station and the Outer Planets Alliance (a point of contention among Belters). Drummer’s character evolves radically throughout the series, as faction conflict sparks turn to flame. In season three, Drummer manages to acquire a warship for the OPA while recovering from a broken back. By season five, she’s become the captain of a polyamorous crew running a pirate vessel, scavenging across the solar system.

There’s a lot to work with, and so much potential for one of The Expanse’s most compelling supporting characters. It’s especially exciting to see Cara Gee reprise the role, as a voice actress for the game, given her excellent performance in the series.

“I have absolutely loved playing the character of Camina Drummer for the past several seasons on The Expanse,” Gee said, in the announcement. “And I think we’ve seen her go through this really really incredible arc, and with this Telltale series I think we’re having a chance to explore some of the unknown parts of Drummer’s story. And I’m beyond thrilled to get back into the eye makeup and the dialect, and dive in and just keep exploring this phenomenal, powerful character.”

No release date or platforms beyond PC for The Expanse: A Telltale Series have been announced.