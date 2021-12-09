Nightingale is a new survival-crafting game featuring the fanciest of monster hunters

Nightingale is the debut game from Inflexion Games, the new studio from ex-BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn. Revealed during The Game Awards on Thursday, Nightingale was revealed as a shared-world survival and crafting game set in a magical “Victorian gaslamp fantasy” world. That means terrifying monsters, like giants and eldritch beasts, that can be battled with era-appropriate weapons and arcane technology. And players will do it all while wearing the fanciest of frocks.

The new game, coming to PC in early access in 2022, is being created by veterans of Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. “From the beginning, we knew we wanted to build an intricate fantasy setting as rich and full of history and life as anything we’ve worked on in the past,” Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn said in a statement. “The realms of Nightingale are vast and have many secrets to uncover, and we cannot wait for players to start discovering them.”

Nightingale will cast players as a Realmwalker, survivors of a “magical cataclysm.” Players will explore a variety of dangerous realms, accessible by portals, as they search for the last bastion of humanity, the titular city of Nightingale. Realmwalkers will be able to team up and cooperate with other players to gather materials and construct massive settlements, and build tools and weapons to battle monsters. They’ll also contend with the Fae, described as “humanity’s magical rivals.”

The debut trailer for Nightingale offers a cinematic glimpse at Inflexion’s new world, but players will experience the game’s combat and crafting in first-person, according to a news release. Inflexion promises repeatable gameplay, shared worlds where players can battle solo or as a team, and a “universe of worlds to explore.”