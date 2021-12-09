 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Halo Infinite’s Quick Resume can lock you out of cosmetics, warns 343

Players might temporarily miss out on hard-earned cosmetics

By Cass Marshall
Master Chief aiming a gun while standing high up above a valley in Halo Infinite Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite has undergone a mostly successful launch, barring complaints about the multiplayer battle pass. Now, Developer 343 Industries has shared a message on social media about a known bug that might bar players from earning multiplayer cosmetics while they play through the single-player campaign.

On Wednesday, 343 community director Brian Jarrard took to Twitter to share the issue with players. “PSA: When playing [Halo Infinite’s] campaign you will come across armor lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan,” he wrote. “If you are offline or disconnected from services — which can occur after Quick Resume — the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory.”

For players who are both interested in Master Chief’s single-player story and jumping into Big Team Battle with the gang, this is a bit of a bummer. But Jarrard also shared some good news. A retroactive fix is coming that will grant players cosmetics that they earned but did not receive.

Jarrard also shared a good step to take in the mean time for players who are working through the campaign. “For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo.”

Polygon’s guides offer some additional tips and tricks for your time with Infinite so you can hit the ground running.

