Halo Infinite’s Quick Resume can lock you out of cosmetics, warns 343

Halo Infinite has undergone a mostly successful launch, barring complaints about the multiplayer battle pass. Now, Developer 343 Industries has shared a message on social media about a known bug that might bar players from earning multiplayer cosmetics while they play through the single-player campaign.

On Wednesday, 343 community director Brian Jarrard took to Twitter to share the issue with players. “PSA: When playing [Halo Infinite’s] campaign you will come across armor lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan,” he wrote. “If you are offline or disconnected from services — which can occur after Quick Resume — the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory.”

PSA: When playing #HaloInfinite campaign you will come across armor lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan. If you are offline, or disconnected from services - which can occur after Quick Resume - the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory. (1/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) December 8, 2021

For players who are both interested in Master Chief’s single-player story and jumping into Big Team Battle with the gang, this is a bit of a bummer. But Jarrard also shared some good news. A retroactive fix is coming that will grant players cosmetics that they earned but did not receive.

The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics youve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you! (2/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) December 8, 2021

Jarrard also shared a good step to take in the mean time for players who are working through the campaign. “For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo.”

