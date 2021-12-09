The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards

In the early 2000s, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies turned Gollum into one of the greatest screen characters of all time. Can the former hobbit make the same history in games in the year 2022? A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which debuted out of The Game Awards 2021 broadcast, gives us a clearer look at what Daedalic Entertainment and NACON hope to accomplish with the stealth-action game.

Instead of cursing the Bagginses during the events of the main trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finds the hobbit formerly known as Sméagol on a solo hunt for the missing ring. As depicted in the trailer, players will have to run, jump, and tip-toe past every breed of monster found in Tolkien’s writing, all while dealing with Gollum’s split personality. Sméagol swore on that precious, so now Gollum must go get it, he must!

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which finds Daedalic officially partnering with the Tolkien estate’s Middle-earth Enterprises for the first time, was originally slated for 2021. The game was delayed last January to 2022, a move that saw Daedalic partner with NACON in order to “ensure that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has yet to receive an official release date, but is slated to arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.