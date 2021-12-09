The adorable Zelda-like with a heroic fox, Tunic, launches in March

Tunic, a top-down Zelda-like game starring a little fox, finally got a release date after being originally announced as “Secret Legend” back in 2015. Tunic is now scheduled to be released on March 16 and will come to Mac, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The developers announced the news at The Game Awards on Thursday.

Tunic started as a one-man project headed by Andrew Shouldice, a developer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. Since then, the team behind it has grown, and now the formal studio name is Tunic Team. Finji, publisher of Night in the Woods, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, is assisting with publishing.

Tunic follows the adventure of a tiny fox in a much larger world. As you explore, you fight beasts, collect items, and discover new secrets — all set to an original soundtrack by Dust composer Lifeformed.

This adventure has been in the cooker a long time — it was originally scheduled to launch in 2018. However, the end results shown today reveal just how far the game has come. The game boasts a top-down visual style reminiscent of classic Legend of Zelda games, and more specifically the recent Link’s Awakening remake.

Those wanting to jump in as soon as possible will be able to access a demo of Tunic that’s live now and will run through Dec. 14 on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.