Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ new story trailer challenges you with saving a fantasy world

Tiny Tina will guide you on a quest to slay a Dragon

By Austen Goslin

The Borderlands spinoff game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a new story trailer and it’s full of dragons, magic, broadswords, and bullets. The trailer premiered during the 2021 Game Awards.

The trailer starts off by introducing you to ... yourself, also known as the Fatemaker. The Fatemaker is the mystical hero of this fantasy world and the only one who can save it from the evil Dragon Lord — who’s voiced by Will Arnett. Since the whole game is told as part of a tabletop role-playing game campaign, you’ll get to create your own “multiclass” version of the Fatemaker to collect loot, cast spells, and kill monsters.

Of course, you won’t be entirely alone in your journey — you’ll have a few allies like Valentine (Andy Samberg), the gallant adventurer and his sword-wielding robot, Frette (Wanda Sykes). There will also be a few familiar faces from previous Borderlands games popping up here and there as well. And Tiny Tina herself will be guiding you through your fantasy adventure as the game’s Dungeon Master.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on March 25, 2022.

