Asia’s FPS hit CrossfireX launches on Xbox in 2022

CrossfireX, the western adaptation of Asian mega-hit Crossfire, will launch on Xbox Series X on Feb. 10, Smilegate announced at The Game Awards 2021. Remedy Entertainment (Control) is developing two single-player campaign operations for the game.

CrossfireX was first announced at E3 2019 and given a 2020 launch date for Xbox One. After an open beta in the summer of 2020, Smilegate announced the following November that the game had been delayed into 2021. Thursday’s announcement did not mention Xbox One in CrossfireX’s launch plans.

Remedy’s contributions, two missions called Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre, will be available in CrossfireX at launch. Pricing wasn’t given for that, however, “CrossfireX also features fully-featured multiplayer modes that will be free-to-play on Xbox platforms,” Smilegate said in a statement.

The original CrossFire launched in 2007 and has maintained strong popularity in China and South Korea. In CrossfireX, new players will become familiar with the game’s two factions, the private military corporation Global Risk, and the terrorist organization Black List. Global Risk are the good guys and Black List the bad, although both seem to be in business for the money.

Crossfire has, in 15 years, gathered an audience of 670 million registered users, and boasts a daily concurrent player total of more than 8 million, according to Smilegate.