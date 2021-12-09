Wonder Woman game by Middle-earth: Shadow of War studio announced at TGAs

A new Wonder Woman game is in the works from Monolith Productions, DC, and Warner Bros. Games. The title was briefly teased at The Game Awards on Thursday night with a trailer that didn’t show much, but it sure made a splash with fans of the DC Comics superhero.

Wonder Woman is a new single-player, third-person, open-world action adventure featuring an original story set in the DC Universe, according to a release. The story will follow Diana of Themyscira as she seeks to “unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.” Like in one of Monolith’s previous games Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Wonder Woman will use a set of mechanics called the Nemesis System.

The trailer shows the heroine floating with her glowing gold whip. We didn’t get much in the way of story, other than a voiceover speaking to Wonder Woman: “My daughter, a new threat comes to our shores, and I must call you home,” the voice says. “Restore what has been broken.”

She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds. You are Wonder Woman. #WonderWoman #WonderWomanGame pic.twitter.com/uQY8xF8wS5 — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) December 10, 2021

Monolith Productions developed 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel, Shadow of War. Before that, the studio developed the shooter Gotham City Impostors, which launched in 2012.

This year, Warner Bros. has announced other new video games using its characters, including a new Super Smash Bros.-like fighter called MultiVersus that also includes Wonder Woman.