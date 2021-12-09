 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wonder Woman game by Middle-earth: Shadow of War studio announced at TGAs

Monolith Productions developing action-adventure game about the DC heroine

By Ana Diaz

A new Wonder Woman game is in the works from Monolith Productions, DC, and Warner Bros. Games. The title was briefly teased at The Game Awards on Thursday night with a trailer that didn’t show much, but it sure made a splash with fans of the DC Comics superhero.

Wonder Woman is a new single-player, third-person, open-world action adventure featuring an original story set in the DC Universe, according to a release. The story will follow Diana of Themyscira as she seeks to “unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.” Like in one of Monolith’s previous games Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Wonder Woman will use a set of mechanics called the Nemesis System.

The trailer shows the heroine floating with her glowing gold whip. We didn’t get much in the way of story, other than a voiceover speaking to Wonder Woman: “My daughter, a new threat comes to our shores, and I must call you home,” the voice says. “Restore what has been broken.”

Monolith Productions developed 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel, Shadow of War. Before that, the studio developed the shooter Gotham City Impostors, which launched in 2012.

This year, Warner Bros. has announced other new video games using its characters, including a new Super Smash Bros.-like fighter called MultiVersus that also includes Wonder Woman.

