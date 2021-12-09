New clip for The Matrix Resurrections is twist after twist

New footage of The Matrix Resurrections debuted at this year’s The Game Awards — and it packs a whole lot into just one minute.

Introduced by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the clip shows Neo (Reeves) following Jessica Henwick’s character through a door on the roof of a city building, only to step inside a bullet train traveling through Tokyo. Henwick’s character explains that “a moving portal” makes them “harder to track,” and also mentions that the humans don’t need phone booths and landlines to get around anymore. Talk about a tech upgrade!

But the biggest reveal comes at the end, where Neo literally steps into a torn movie screen showcasing his first meeting with Morpheus. Watching him is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, who may or may not be some version of Morpheus. Both characters tell Neo that they want to ease him into the present with glimpses of the past ... but what does it all mean?!

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. For more, check out the just-released interactive tie-in, The Matrix Awakens, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.