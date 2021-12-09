Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream revealed at The Game Awards

A new Star Wars game is coming from Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The mysterious first trailer for Star Wars Eclipse was revealed during The Game Awards 2021, promising an “an intricately branching action-adventure game” set during Star Wars’ relatively new High Republic era.

The trailer is heavy on mood and very light on details. It starts with a mysterious character banging a massive drum, seemingly as part of a ritual of some sort. We then get glimpses of darkness spreading across the galaxy. Yoda looks outside the window of the Jedi Temple — likely the one on Coruscant — while citizens across several planets look worried. Meanwhile, a massive army with an unfamiliar logo seems to be gathering strength. Finally, we return to the mysterious drumming only for an ominous figure to rise out of a tar pit, seemingly confirming that some kind of villainous ceremony is coming to a close.

The game is set during Star Wars’ High Republic era, which has only recently started being explored in the series’ latest books. The High Republic era occurs roughly 200 years before the star of the Skywalker Saga at a time of Jedi strength, though that doesn’t mean evil is at rest in the galaxy.

According to the game’s website, it will largely be set in the Outer Rim. You’ll play as a diverse set of “charismatic” characters who each have their own stories, abilities, and role to play in the game’s larger narrative.

The trailer doesn’t include a release date or platforms. Just after the trailer premiered, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley mentioned that the game is in early development.