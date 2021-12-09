 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Space Marine 2 is on the way, pitting the Ultramarines against the Tyranids

The Game Awards debuted a new cinematic trailer

By Charlie Hall

Space Marine 2 was announced Thursday during The Game Awards with an elaborate CGI trailer. It will star the main character from the original game, Ultramarine Captain Titus, who will be voiced by actor Clive Standen (Taken, Vikings).

Originally developed by Relic Entertainment, this new iteration comes from Saber Interactive, the studio behind World War Z. Widely considered to be among the best games ever released for Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe, the original Space Marine was a third-person shooter lauded for its intense action and thoughtful interpretation of the universe’s lore. This next iteration seems to hew very closely to that same model.

The trailer shows a contingent of Primaris Ultramarines rocketing down to the surface of an Imperial planet in order to rescue a group of Imperial Guardsmen, including a particularly smitten vox officer. The xenos enemies du jour are the Tyranids, a rapacious foe that consumes biological material as the fuel for its ongoing conquests.

No release date was given, but the final game will be available for Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

