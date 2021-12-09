Alan Wake 2 revealed, will be Remedy’s first survival horror game

Remedy Entertainment is finally making a sequel to Alan Wake. Revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday, Alan Wake 2 will continue the writer’s story in Remedy’s first foray into survival horror.

The first cinematic teaser trailer for Alan Wake 2 transitions from the woods to the city to a small town, and features voiceover from Alan, who warns that “monsters wear many faces.”

“Alan Wake 2 is our big fish. We are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness,” Sam Lake said in a post on the PlayStation Blog following the game’s announcement. “Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements in it, it was an action game. Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game. Our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story. It is a deep, layered mystery.”

Alan Wake 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), and Xbox Series X in 2023, and will be published by Epic Games. It’s Remedy’s second attempt to make a sequel to Alan Wake, and is enabled by the studio’s regained rights to the franchise.

Remedy released Alan Wake Remastered in October, and released an Alan Wake-themed expansion for Control, called AWE, last year. But Lake says that “playing our previous games is not required in any way to fully enjoy Alan Wake 2, but to those interested it will add to the backstory of it.”