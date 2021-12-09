Among Us is coming to VR

Among Us got a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021, announcing a surprise new game: Among Us VR.

According to the blog post the Oculus store, Among Us VR is a stand-alone version of the game, but features the same gameplay longtime players should expect. But instead of a top-down perspective, players will all be looking through their VR headsets.

The trailer shows off a member of the Crew, in first-person, scanning a colorful room and punching some numbers into a device. They turn around just in time to get ambushed by an imposter.

Among Us VR is developed by Innersloth, Robot Teddy, and Schell Games — the studio behind VR games like the I Expect You To series and Until You Fall.

While the team did joke that The Game Awards’ own Geoff Keighley may make an appearance in the final project, the team did not reveal a release date. When Among Us VR does officially release, it will come to various storefronts (the Oculus Store is the only one specifically mentioned in the reveal post).