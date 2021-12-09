 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Among Us is coming to VR

Among Us VR is a stand-alone game

By Ryan Gilliam

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Among Us got a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021, announcing a surprise new game: Among Us VR.

According to the blog post the Oculus store, Among Us VR is a stand-alone version of the game, but features the same gameplay longtime players should expect. But instead of a top-down perspective, players will all be looking through their VR headsets.

The trailer shows off a member of the Crew, in first-person, scanning a colorful room and punching some numbers into a device. They turn around just in time to get ambushed by an imposter.

Among Us VR is developed by Innersloth, Robot Teddy, and Schell Games — the studio behind VR games like the I Expect You To series and Until You Fall.

While the team did joke that The Game Awards’ own Geoff Keighley may make an appearance in the final project, the team did not reveal a release date. When Among Us VR does officially release, it will come to various storefronts (the Oculus Store is the only one specifically mentioned in the reveal post).

In This Stream

The Game Awards 2021: All the news and announcements

View all 30 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

New clip for The Matrix Resurrections is twist after twist

By Petrana Radulovic
1 comment / new

The 29 biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

The Matrix Awakens imagines the future of storytelling in Unreal Engine 5

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Free-to-play ARC Raiders is first game from ex-Battlefield developers

By Owen S. Good

New Elden Ring trailer is all about the lore

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

The Halo TV series’ first full trailer shows Master Chief in action

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new