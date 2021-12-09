Forspoken tapped for May launch date

Forspoken, the narrative adventure from Luminous Productions, will launch May 24, 2022, Square Enix announced at The Game Awards 2022.

In a new trailer setting up the narrative, protagonist Frey Holland, a New Yorker, ends up in Athia, possessed of awesome supernatural powers, and not sure why or what to do about either. She’s also landed in the middle of a serious conflict, where one side seems not to trust her, and another definitely does not.

The villains here are formerly benevolent matriarchs, known as Tantas, who are now “maddened and evil sorceresses,” says Luminous Productions. Frey agrees to help the last citizens of Athia, and she sets off on a journey to defeat the Tantas and discover her own powers.

The 90-second gameplay trailer shows off Frey’s traversal, melee, offensive, and defensive abilities, as well as the array of beasts and baddies she’ll deploy those skills against. Forspoken, formerly known as Project Athia, was revealed in March. Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) stars as Frey. The game will launch for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.