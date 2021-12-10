Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a new Voltorb, who still looks like a Poké Ball

Voltorb, the Electric-type Pokémon who closely resembles a Poké Ball, is getting a Hisuian redesign for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which comes to Nintendo Switch next month. The Hisuian form for Voltorb makes sense: The Poké Balls of the past that players will use in Legends: Arceus look different, more wood-grain-like, so Voltorb must too.

The Pokémon Company revealed Hisuian Voltorb on Thursday, releasing the following increasingly disturbing description of the new Pokémon form, known as the Sphere Pokémon:

This enigmatic Pokémon has a glossy, spherical body. With the wood-grain-like makeup of its body’s surface and the hole on the top of its head, it looks very similar to the Poké Balls of the Hisui region. There seem to be countless seeds packed inside Hisuian Voltorb. Occasionally, it spouts these seeds out of the hole in its head. However, no one knows exactly what it’s like inside the Pokémon’s body, because inside the hole, it’s pitch-dark.

Despite its dark inner void, Hisuian Voltorb is “always in high spirits and has a friendly personality” despite Hisui residents considering the ready-to-discharge Pokémon “a nuisance.” According to The Pokémon Company, “tales of people temporarily plugging the hole on Hisuian Voltorb’s head and kicking it out of settlements are not entirely uncommon.” Rude!

You can see Hisuian Voltorb — which is an Electric/Grass-type in Pokémon Legends: Arceus — getting up to some berry-burning antics in a new stop-motion animated trailer released Friday in the video above.

Hisuian Voltorb is one of many new Pokémon forms and evolutions coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, joining Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Growlithe, Basculegion, and Kleavor. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28, 2022.