Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer shows us Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

New, 20 comments

The third movie promises even more weird, canon-reversing revelations

By Austen Goslin

Grindelwald has a new face but the same, very confusing, evil plan in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The preview of the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series was released on Monday, and gave us our first glimpse at Mads Mikkelsen as the movie’s villain, as well as Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, and Katherine Waterson as the Wizarding World’s only hope.

The trailer dives right into the the subtitle, as Newt and his pals seek out those secrets of Dumbledore. A ragtag team of unlikely heroes — a magizoologist! A schoolteacher! A muggle! — team up to save the world from certain doom, as Grindelwald grows his power. Also, interspersed between the big actual threats, Newt does a little crab dance.

As for the actual big bad of the movie, Mikkelsen is the third actor to portray Fantastic Beasts’ main villain — in one form or another — so far in the series’ three movies. Johnny Depp did it most recently in 2019’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but was replaced for the third movie after he was mired in personal controversy. The Fantastic Beasts series will supposedly include two more movies for a total of five — which gives us the chance for at least two more Grindelwalds.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released on April 15, 2022.

