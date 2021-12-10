Persona 4 Arena Ultimax coming to Switch, PS4, and PC

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which launched on consoles eight years ago, will make its Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 debut on March 17. Atlus announced the re-release Thursday night during The Game Awards 2021.

A sequel to 2012’s Persona 4 Arena, Ultimax is the latest of the fighting-game spinoffs of Atlus’ Persona role-playing series. It launched in the summer of 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was never added to Xbox’s backward compatible library, which means it’s still available only on Xbox 360.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax includes all previously released content, including the original Persona 4 Arena story. Players may also choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

Ultimax will also launch on Steam, as part of a Midnight Channel Collection that includes the game plus Persona 4 Golden. That bundle will be offered initially at a 30% discount, and those who already bought Persona 4 Golden on Steam will get the same discount for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.