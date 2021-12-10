Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PC — with $69.99 console game pricing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the expanded remake of Square’s classic role-playing game, is coming to PC next week. Square Enix confirmed a Windows PC version at The Game Awards on Thursday, which will arrive on the Epic Games Store on Dec. 16. An extra surprise is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade costs $69.99 on PC — the same as the price for the PlayStation 5 version, but a price that many PC gamers aren’t used to paying (yet).

PC gamers have, in the past, sometimes enjoyed a $10 discount on new games. When new AAA console games made the jump from $49.99 to $59.99 during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 console generation, the price of PC games held around the $50 mark for some time. And last year, when publishers 2K Games, Activision, and Sony Interactive Entertainment bumped their new-generation game prices up to $69.99, their PC equivalents remained at $59.99.

Square Enix, at least, now appears comfortable trying out pricing parity with new-gen consoles on PC, as illustrated by Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on the Epic Games Store and Forspoken on Steam, which is also listed at $69.99. (In addition, Forspoken will be available in a $94.99 Digital Deluxe bundle.) Reaction to pricing of both titles has been predictably negative on online forums, but more price-conscious PC gamers can likely hold out a bit longer for a coupon from the Epic Games Store, or, in Forspoken’s case, a Steam sale to buy in.

On Friday, Square Enix also released the PC specs for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. The PC port features 4K resolution support, HDR support, XInput- and DirectInput-compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, and support for a frame rate of up to 120 frames per second (for the high-end PC spec). Hardware requirements are as follows:

Minimum

OS

Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor

Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory

8 GB

Storage

100 GB or more

Direct X

Version 12 or later

Graphics

GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM）

Recommended