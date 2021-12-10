 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PC — with $69.99 console game pricing

Square Enix’s FF7R Intergrade and Forspoken will both carry high price tags on PC

By Michael McWhertor
Cloud stands before the Shinra building in artwork from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the expanded remake of Square’s classic role-playing game, is coming to PC next week. Square Enix confirmed a Windows PC version at The Game Awards on Thursday, which will arrive on the Epic Games Store on Dec. 16. An extra surprise is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade costs $69.99 on PC — the same as the price for the PlayStation 5 version, but a price that many PC gamers aren’t used to paying (yet).

PC gamers have, in the past, sometimes enjoyed a $10 discount on new games. When new AAA console games made the jump from $49.99 to $59.99 during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 console generation, the price of PC games held around the $50 mark for some time. And last year, when publishers 2K Games, Activision, and Sony Interactive Entertainment bumped their new-generation game prices up to $69.99, their PC equivalents remained at $59.99.

Square Enix, at least, now appears comfortable trying out pricing parity with new-gen consoles on PC, as illustrated by Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on the Epic Games Store and Forspoken on Steam, which is also listed at $69.99. (In addition, Forspoken will be available in a $94.99 Digital Deluxe bundle.) Reaction to pricing of both titles has been predictably negative on online forums, but more price-conscious PC gamers can likely hold out a bit longer for a coupon from the Epic Games Store, or, in Forspoken’s case, a Steam sale to buy in.

On Friday, Square Enix also released the PC specs for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. The PC port features 4K resolution support, HDR support, XInput- and DirectInput-compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, and support for a frame rate of up to 120 frames per second (for the high-end PC spec). Hardware requirements are as follows:

Minimum

  • OS
    Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)
  • Processor
    Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350
  • Memory
    8 GB
  • Storage
    100 GB or more
  • Direct X
    Version 12 or later
  • Graphics
    GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM）

Recommended

  • OS
    Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)
  • Processor
    Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Memory
    12 GB
  • Storage
    100 GB or more
  • Direct X
    Version 12 or later
  • Graphics
    GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB VRAM）
  • Additional Notes
    Assuming a Resolution of 2560x1440 (Max: 3840x2160)

