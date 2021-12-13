PS5 faceplates now come in 5 new colors, not just white

Sony will finally let PlayStation 5 owners have something other than a white console, officially. New console covers in multiple colors — Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple — will go on sale in January, letting PS5 owners customize the console in fun, long-overdue ways.

That color customization will cost $54.99, and Sony says PS5 owners can “simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place.” The company did not announce plans to sell the PS5 with those new colors out of the box — it’s an add-on for now.

And while Sony already sells the DualSense controller in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, it will release three new colorways of the PS5 controller to match its new console covers. Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controllers will also go on sale in January.

Here’s what those colorful new controllers — available for pre-order for $74.99 each — look like:

Sony’s new console covers for PlayStation 5 cost $54.99 each, and are currently available for pre-order in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. PS5 owners should keep in mind that the covers for the standard PS5 and the Digital Edition PS5 are different products, and should shop accordingly.

More details, including when those new colorful accessories will ship internationally, are available at Sony’s PlayStation Blog.