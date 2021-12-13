Minecraft Java players advised to update game to fix major security exploit

If you play the Java version of Minecraft, you’re going to want to update it immediately.

That’s because Microsoft warned players on Friday of a serious security risk in the game. The “vulnerability poses a potential risk of your computer being compromised,” according to a post on the Minecraft blog, due to “an exploit within Log4j — a common Java logging library.”

The issue has been patched out with all versions of the game client, but players need to update the game immediately to protect their computer and servers.

In some instances, players just need to restart the game and the update will download automatically. In others, where players run their own servers of the game, the instructions are more detailed. Instructions on how to fix it are listed on the Minecraft blog.

The popular building game, Minecraft, has two different versions: Bedrock and Java. If you play on console or mobile, you play the Bedrock version. However, Linux, macOS, and Windows PC users have a choice between the two. Generally speaking, the Java version is for more hardcore players who want the option to tinker with the game, allowing for more freedom with modding.